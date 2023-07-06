Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New season, new cleavage! The cultural obsession with showing “underboob” is all over social media — even making its way into Max’s ultra-controversial show The Idol, which stars Lily-Rose Depp as a pop star who’s all about the trend. Whether you’re a fan of this fad or not, it’s a mainstay for the summer season. There are a ton of different ways to get in on the action, so why not try it for yourself?

We decided to find a range of tops and dresses which have cutouts underneath the bust area, and discovered a variety of approaches to the buzz-worthy aesthetic. Naturally, there are more modest versions and more revealing picks, all of which are available for you to explore below. If you’ve been eager to try out the underboob look, there are plenty of options at your disposal — read on to get to shopping!

Tops and Bodysuits

1. The strappy crop keyhole cutout top from Alo provides two different ways to wear it — versatility at its finest — $64 at Nordstrom!

2. You can create a chic denim-on-denim ensemble with the help of this bustier-style top from AFRM — $78 at Nordstrom!

3. Although this Topshop piece is technically a swimsuit, you can still totally rock it as a top with high-waisted cutoffs — $62 at Nordstrom!

4. Step up your simple tube top game with this cropped version from EDIKTED — $34 at Nordstrom!

5. This scarf-style halter top from Auriviz isn’t your classic underboob cutout, but the see-through design offers the same vibe — originally $24, now on sale for $18 at Amazon!

6. Apart from the underboob cutout on this PRETTODAY ribbed knit crop top, the one-shoulder design makes it a total must-have — starting at $8 on Amazon!

7. The way this Kaximil crop top flatters the figure is sultry and perfect for summer — starting at $13 on Amazon!

8. The straps on this SOLY HUX cutout bodysuit have buckle details which make it feel like a stylish streetwear piece — $21 at Amazon!

9. If you have a larger chest, the underwires embedded in this Yuemengxuan cutout crop top can give you additional support — $19 at Amazon!

10. The design of this risqué ZGMYC crop top was specifically created to show off the underboob area in a major way — $18 at Amazon!

Dresses

11. This ruched long-sleeve bodycon mini dress from HOUSE OF CB is the ultimate underboob highlighting piece — $225 at Nordstrom!

12. The minimal cutout underneath the bust on this Roxy dress shows just a touch of underboob for a more modest vibe — $54 at Nordstrom!

13. The way this Topshop dress uses color-blocking to separate the top from the bottom creates a seriously eye-catching look — $70 at Nordstrom!

14. If you don’t want to show too much underboob but like the look of some cleavage, this French Connection criss-cross minidress is a dream — starting at $83 at Nordstrom!

15. Elevate your basic tank maxi dress style with this ribbed number from L Space which has a knot cutout right at the center of the chest — $125 at Nordstrom!

16. There are tons of different color combinations of this GOOCHEER strapless dress available — starting at $11 on Amazon!

17. This tank top dress from Acelitt not only features a great center cutout, it also has slimming ruching which shoppers are huge fans of — $32 at Amazon!

