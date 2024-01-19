Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Believe it or not, sometimes I just don’t care how I look when I leave the house. I just need to be covered and presentable. But deep down inside, I have that nagging feeling prompting me to try to be cute, too. After all, there aren’t many chances to go out these days while I’m saving for a house, so I want to look good when I do.

Luckily, I’ve found one piece that I always feel good about slipping on, even if I don’t feel like I’m meeting my own standards most of the time. It’s one simple, lacy tank that I can pair with anything I need to make a viable outfit.

If you want to know my secret to getting an outfit ready to go, it’s basically this: grab one of these affordable, lacy tanks from Amazon and add leggings or pants, a jacket or coat, your favorite accessories, and then you’re good to go! Step one is heading over to Amazon!

Get the Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Blencot Lace Trim Tank Top is a a sexy, flirty, flowy tank top with a V-neck and lace lining. It’s beautiful and lightweight, and it slips on over your head to contour to your body like a dream. It’s sexy, but tasteful, and it comes in a variety of different colors to match the rest of your outfit. Plus, you can wear it alone or layered with other pieces.

I love that the lace gives the simple tank a bit of elegance and elevates it from simple layering piece to a top I feel good in when I’m out and about in town. I like to wear it with a pair of black leggings and a long cardigan in the winter, and I’m good to go. And you can’t beat the price, which is just $25!

It’s no secret that plenty of other people love this tank, too. It’s amassed over 18,000 5-star ratings!

“Great quality!” wrote one buyer. “I LOVE these shirts. I ordered one about a year ago and it quickly became my favorite to wear under suit coats and cardigans, so I just ordered more.”

“Flattering and comfortable,” a second wrote. “I loved this shirt so much I bought it in a few colors. It is comfortable, flattering and I get compliments on it all the time. It can be dressed up or worn casually and looks great both ways. Highly recommend. Fits to size.”

