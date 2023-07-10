Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Prime Day

23 Fashion and Beauty Faves We’re Already Shopping for Amazon Prime Day — Up to 73% Off

By
beauty and fashion deals Amazon Prime Day
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shoppers, start your engines! It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas came early with Amazon Prime Day this summer. Two full days of endless savings? Happy Holidays to Us!

This sale may be on the horizon, but we’re already shopping our favorite fashion and beauty deals at Amazon! As they say, the early bird gets the worm. From must-have makeup to amazing accessories, these looks for less are top-rated and trendy.

Keep scrolling to score our top style and skincare picks for Amazon Prime Day!

Montana West Small Shoulder Bag

Montana West Small Shoulder Bag for Women Quilted Clutch Purses and handbags Chunky Chain Flap Satchel MWC-060ABG
Montana West
Was $45On Sale: $35You Save 22%
See It!

Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax

Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax Stick For Cool People, For a Soft, Pliable Hold, Hair Styling Product With Beeswax & Japan Wax 2.57 oz
TIGI
Was $20On Sale: $12You Save 40%
See It!

OQQ Women's Workout 2 Piece Set

OQQ Women's Workout 2 Piece Seamless Ribbed High Waist Legging Sports Exercise Set Bra Outfit, Beige, Large
OQQ
Was $49On Sale: $17You Save 65%
See It!

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Face Moisturizer Gel-Cream to Hydrate and Smooth Extra-Dry Skin, 1.7 oz
Neutrogena
Was $27On Sale: $15You Save 44%
See It!

OQQ Women's Yoga Seamless One-Piece Romper

OQQ Women's Yoga Seamless One Piece Spaghetti Strap Tummy Control Padded Sports Romper Bra JumpSuit, Black, Medium
OQQ
Was $49On Sale: $13You Save 73%
See It!

CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid | Skin Brightening Serum for Face with 10% Pure Vitamin C | Fragrance Free | 1 Fl. Oz
CeraVe
Was $29On Sale: $19You Save 34%
See It!

Dokotoo Crochet V-Neck Top

Dokotoo Womens Ladies 2023 Summer Sexy Lace Crochet V Neck Short Sleeve Pom Pom Boho Shirts Casual Loose Solid Chiffon Blouses for Women Tops White Large
Dokotoo
Was $36On Sale: $28You Save 22%
See It!

Biore Pimple Patches

Biore Pimple Patches, Cover & Conquer Blemish Patch, Medical Grade Ultra-Thin Hydrocolloid for Covering Zits and Blemishes, HSA/FSA Approved, 30 count
Bioré
Was $12On Sale: $10You Save 17%
See It!

BTFBM One-Shoulder Dress

BTFBM Women One Shoulder Sleeveless Casual Summer Dresses 2023 Smocked High Waist Floral Flowy Beach Boho Maxi Dress(Solid Black, Large)
BTFBM
Was $54On Sale: $34You Save 37%
See It!

L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

L'Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer Lotion, Medium, 1.35 Ounces
L’Oréal Paris
Was $16On Sale: $13You Save 19%
See It!

Trendy Queen Hoodie

Trendy Queen Womens Cute Hoodies 2023 Fall Clothes Oversized Sweatshirt Zip up Fleece Jackets Long Sleeve Comfy Aesthetic Teen Girls Trendy Cute Y2K Zipper Tops with Pocket Dark Grey
Trendy Queen
Was $70On Sale: $37You Save 47%
See It!

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara Makeup, Volumizing, Lengthening, Defining, Curling, Multiplying, Buildable Formula, Blackest Black, 1 Count
Maybelline New York
Was $13On Sale: $9You Save 31%
See It!

Guteidee One-Shoulder Top

Guteidee Womens One Shoulder Tops Casual Tie Bow Knot Sleeveless Tanks Tops Blouse Tunic Shirts Red Large
Guteidee
Was $29On Sale: $21You Save 28%
See It!

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask

Under Eye Mask - (24 Pairs, Gold) Reduce Dark Circles, Puffy Eyes, Undereye Bags, Wrinkles - Gel Under Eye Patches, Vegan Cruelty-Free Self Care by grace and stella
Grace & Stella
Was $31On Sale: $12You Save 61%
See It!

BTFBM Boho Floral Blouse

BTFBM Women Casual Boho Floral Blouse Shirts V Neck Long Puff Sleeve Lightweight Chiffon Spring Summer Fashion 2023 Tops(Floral White, Medium)
BTFBM
Was $36On Sale: $29You Save 19%
See It!

Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puff Set

Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puff Face Soft Triangle Makeup Puff for Loose Powder Body Powder, Velour Makeup Sponge Foundation Blending Sponges Set Beauty Blender Makeup Tools(Black)
Pimoys
Was $13On Sale: $6You Save 54%
See It!

MANGOPOP V-Neck Top

MANGOPOP Womens V Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Slim Fit T Shirt Tunic Tops Tee (A Short Sleeve Black, X-Small)
MANGOPOP
Was $30On Sale: $18You Save 40%
See It!

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set Face Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools for Skin Care Routine and Puffiness-Green
BAIMEI
Was $20On Sale: $10You Save 50%
See It!

Trendy Queen Half-Zip Pullover

Trendy Queen Womens Hoodies Oversized Half Zip Pullover Sweatshirts Long Sleeve Shirts Tops Y2k Fall Sweaters Clothes 2022 Outfits Grey
Trendy Queen
Was $43On Sale: $35You Save 19%
See It!

KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Wisps

KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Lengthening Wisps - Featherlight Synthetic Reusable Artificial Eyelashes Multipack of 24 Mini Lash Clusters for that Authentic Eyelash Extension Look
KISS
Was $9On Sale: $6You Save 33%
See It!

Neineiwu Batwing Short-Sleeve Blouse

Neineiwu Ladies Summer Shirt Short Sleeve Batwing Sleeve Round Neck Loose Chiffon Blouse Tops (White M)
Neineiwu
Was $40On Sale: $26You Save 35%
See It!

e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer

e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer, Makeup Primer For Flawless, Smooth Skin & Long-Lasting Makeup, Fills In Pores & Fine Lines, Vegan & Cruelty-free, Small
e.l.f.
Was $8On Sale: $6You Save 25%
See It!

NIUEIMEE ZHOU Shoulder Bag

NIUEIMEE ZHOU Shoulder Bag for Women Retro Vegan Leather Classic Clutch Tote HandBags Purses with Zipper Closure
NIUEIMEE ZHOU
Was $40On Sale: $28You Save 30%
See It!

Looking for more deals for Amazon Prime Day? Check out other picks on sale below:

early Amazon Prime Day shapewear deals

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Shapewear Deals — Up to 65% Off!

Read article
Hamptons fashion Amazon

17 Hamptons-Style Summer Pieces No One Will Know You Got at Amazon

Read article
face cleanser

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals — Starting at $9

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!