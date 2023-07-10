Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Shoppers, start your engines! It’s the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas came early with Amazon Prime Day this summer. Two full days of endless savings? Happy Holidays to Us!
This sale may be on the horizon, but we’re already shopping our favorite fashion and beauty deals at Amazon! As they say, the early bird gets the worm. From must-have makeup to amazing accessories, these looks for less are top-rated and trendy.
Keep scrolling to score our top style and skincare picks for Amazon Prime Day!
Montana West Small Shoulder Bag
Bed Head by TIGI Hair Wax
OQQ Women's Workout 2 Piece Set
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer
OQQ Women's Yoga Seamless One-Piece Romper
CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Dokotoo Crochet V-Neck Top
Biore Pimple Patches
BTFBM One-Shoulder Dress
L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Trendy Queen Hoodie
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara
Guteidee One-Shoulder Top
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
BTFBM Boho Floral Blouse
Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puff Set
MANGOPOP V-Neck Top
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set
Trendy Queen Half-Zip Pullover
KISS Falscara DIY Eyelash Extension Wisps
Neineiwu Batwing Short-Sleeve Blouse
e.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer
NIUEIMEE ZHOU Shoulder Bag
Looking for more deals for Amazon Prime Day? Check out other picks on sale below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!