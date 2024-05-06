Emily Ratajkowski loves showing some skin on the red carpet — and the 2024 Met Gala was no exception.

The model, 32, wore vintage Atelier Versace FW01 Haute Couture leaving little to the imagination while attending the high-fashion event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. This year’s Costume Institute exhibit is titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Ratajkowski seemed to interpret the “Garden of Time” dress code by looking somewhat like a butterfly’s wing, with a flower intricately designed onto the bottom half of her gown. Her hair was fashioned in a spiky updo, and she kept her glam pretty low-key, not to take away from the rest of the look, it seems.

When it came to the back of her dress, Ratajkowski’s gown was extremely low cut. She proved that this year, the Met is all about her, opting to walk the carpet solo.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars are arriving at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

The My Body author is not a stranger when it comes to the Met Gala. She’s attended on multiple occasions, always making headlines for a daring look.

During last year’s event, Ratajkowski went the conservative route with a plunging Tory Burch gown to celebrate the “In Honor of Karl Lagerfeld” theme. However, she pulled out all the stops for the after party, rocking a purple minidress. (Last year’s Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” as an honor to the late designer.)

Related: Met Gala 2024 Theme Explained, and How We Want Celebs to Interpret It Fashion’s biggest night is almost upon Us, which means it’s time to break down the theme. The Metropolitan Museum of Art previously revealed the motif of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition — which will debut with the annual ball — as “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” […]

“Maybe tonight I’ll meet my husband,” Ratajkowski joked on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet with Entertainment Tonight, her first after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022. The actress went on to say that single life was “good” at the time, but she opted to attend the Met Gala with a core group of girls.

“It’s the best group,” Ratajkowski told ET of Phoebe Bridgers and designer Burch, whom she walked the 2023 carpet with. “We just came in a party bus together. We’re very happy.”