Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’re almost there! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner. The two-day sale event kicks off on Tuesday, July 11 and lasts through Wednesday, July 12. Don’t want to wait that long? Hate the stress of waking up early to nab your wish list items before they sell out? We’re here to help!
Below, we’ve picked out 15 of the very best early Prime Day deals on Amazon under $35. All available now! But first…
Are You a Prime Member?
To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!
Where Can I Shop More Prime Day Deals?
Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!
The Absolute Best Deals Under $35 at Amazon
DERMA E Microdermabrasion Scrub
Pros:
- Dead sea salt smooths and detoxifies
- Citrus and jojoba oils refresh, soften and moisturize
- Clean, vegan and cruelty-free
Cons:
- Chance of over-exfoliation — use twice a week!
- Some shoppers found it to be too rough for sensitive skin
- Not for under-eye area
Kate Spade New York My Love Heart Stud Earrings
Pros:
- Nine colorways
- Dress up or down
- Easy push-back closure
Cons:
- No visible Kate Spade branding
- Different prices for different colorways
- Not fine jewelry
Garden of Life Apple Cider Vinegar Probiotic Gummies
Pros:
- Made with certified organic apple cider vinegar
- Two billion CFUs to promote digestive and immune health
- Vegan, gluten-free
Cons:
- Added sugar and Stevia
- May need to consult doctor if you're pregnant, on medication, etc.
- Some mixed reviews on the flavor
Amazon Echo Buds 2023
Pros:
- Up to 5 hours music playback per charge, 20 hours with charging case
- Designed to reduce outside noise
- Integrated Alexa — but supports Siri and Google Assistant
Cons:
- No bright color options (just white and black)
- Some shoppers wish the case were higher quality
- One shopper hated the silicone covers (Note: they're removable!)
The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress
Pros:
- Inclusive size range (XXS-5X)
- Flowy, comfy, tiered fit
- 100% Tencel Lyocell is breathable and soft
Cons:
- Different prices for different colors and sizes
- Not stretchy
- Non-adjustable straps
Julep Beauty It's Balm Full-Coverage Lip Crayon
Pros:
- 13 colors
- Over 7,000 ratings
- Has a nourishing vitamin E core
Cons:
- Some shoppers wish the color were more buildable
- Likely will need to reapply throughout the day
- Hard to know what makeup will look like on you until you try it IRL!
Sungame Elements Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles Set
Pros:
- Comes with two paddles, four balls and carry bag
- Inexpensive equipment for one of the fastest-growing sports
- Padded, sweat-absorbent handles
Cons:
- Green colorway is not on sale
- Currently under 50 reviews
- Will need to find your own pickleball court!
HeySplash Heart Pool Float
Pros:
- Five colors
- Adorable for bachelorette parties
- Supports up to 440 pounds
Cons:
- Doesn't come with pump
- Only one size
- No head rest
Curél Moisture Repair Eye Cream
Pros:
- pH-balanced, fragrance-free, colorant-free
- Made for sensitive skin
- Infused with ceramides
Cons:
- Only one size
- A couple of shoppers found it to be slightly tacky
- Formulated for dry skin, not necessarily oily
Ailemei Direct Cooling Throw Blanket
Pros:
- Double-sided cooling effect
- No-cling fabric
- Machine washable
Cons:
- Not the most fashionable design
- Some found the texture to be too slippery
- One shopper mentioned having to wash it before use
Jisulife Wearable Neck Fan
Pros:
- Headphone-like appearance
- Three speeds
- Rechargeable battery
Cons:
- Only one size
- High speed may be a little loud
- A few shoppers found it to be a little heavy
Fitindex Digital Scart Scale
Pros:
- Records 13 essential measurements, not just weight
- App helps you track your progress
- Unlimited users, including babies and pets
Cons:
- Not for 400+ lbs
- Battery-operated — non-rechargeable
- Not a super well-known brand
Dokotoo Short-Sleeve Chiffon Top
Pros:
- Super drapey design
- 15 colors
- Dress up or down
Cons:
- May not be flattering on larger busts
- May not be as cute untucked
- May run a little big
TIGI Bed Head Queen For A Day Thickening Spray
Pros:
- Creates volume, texture and thickness for fine hair
- Under $20
- Lighter weight than creams
Cons:
- Fresh berry fragrance could clash with your perfume
- Recommended to use with hair dryer for best results
- Only one size
Deserthome Bubble Gun
Pros:
- Produces over 5,000 bubbles per minute
- Super easy to use
- Comes with bubble solution and battery
Cons:
- Stickers may come off after a while
- May be a little tricky to put battery in
- Kids may need help pouring bubble solution
Looking for something else? Explore more amazing deals at Amazon here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!