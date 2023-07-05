Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re almost there! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner. The two-day sale event kicks off on Tuesday, July 11 and lasts through Wednesday, July 12. Don’t want to wait that long? Hate the stress of waking up early to nab your wish list items before they sell out? We’re here to help!

Below, we’ve picked out 15 of the very best early Prime Day deals on Amazon under $35. All available now! But first…

The Absolute Best Deals Under $35 at Amazon

DERMA E Microdermabrasion Scrub Pros: Dead sea salt smooths and detoxifies

Citrus and jojoba oils refresh, soften and moisturize

Clean, vegan and cruelty-free Cons: Chance of over-exfoliation — use twice a week!

Some shoppers found it to be too rough for sensitive skin

Not for under-eye area Was $33 On Sale: $13 You Save 61% See it!

Kate Spade New York My Love Heart Stud Earrings Pros: Nine colorways

Dress up or down

Easy push-back closure Cons: No visible Kate Spade branding

Different prices for different colorways

Not fine jewelry Was $48 On Sale: $32 You Save 33% See it!

Garden of Life Apple Cider Vinegar Probiotic Gummies Pros: Made with certified organic apple cider vinegar

Two billion CFUs to promote digestive and immune health

Vegan, gluten-free Cons: Added sugar and Stevia

May need to consult doctor if you're pregnant, on medication, etc.

Some mixed reviews on the flavor Was $25 On Sale: $18 You Save 28% See it!

Amazon Echo Buds 2023 Pros: Up to 5 hours music playback per charge, 20 hours with charging case

Designed to reduce outside noise

Integrated Alexa — but supports Siri and Google Assistant Cons: No bright color options (just white and black)

Some shoppers wish the case were higher quality

One shopper hated the silicone covers (Note: they're removable!) Was $50 On Sale: $34.99 You Save 30% See it!

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress Pros: Inclusive size range (XXS-5X)

Flowy, comfy, tiered fit

100% Tencel Lyocell is breathable and soft Cons: Different prices for different colors and sizes

Not stretchy

Non-adjustable straps Was $60 On Sale: $28 You Save 53% See it!

Julep Beauty It's Balm Full-Coverage Lip Crayon Pros: 13 colors

Over 7,000 ratings

Has a nourishing vitamin E core Cons: Some shoppers wish the color were more buildable

Likely will need to reapply throughout the day

Hard to know what makeup will look like on you until you try it IRL! Was $20 On Sale: $11 You Save 45% See it!

Sungame Elements Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles Set Pros: Comes with two paddles, four balls and carry bag

Inexpensive equipment for one of the fastest-growing sports

Padded, sweat-absorbent handles Cons: Green colorway is not on sale

Currently under 50 reviews

Will need to find your own pickleball court! Was $70 On Sale: $32 You Save 54% See it!

HeySplash Heart Pool Float Pros: Five colors

Adorable for bachelorette parties

Supports up to 440 pounds Cons: Doesn't come with pump

Only one size

No head rest Was $30 On Sale: $16 You Save 47% See it!

Curél Moisture Repair Eye Cream Pros: pH-balanced, fragrance-free, colorant-free

Made for sensitive skin

Infused with ceramides Cons: Only one size

A couple of shoppers found it to be slightly tacky

Formulated for dry skin, not necessarily oily Was $24 On Sale: $15 You Save 38% See it!

Ailemei Direct Cooling Throw Blanket Pros: Double-sided cooling effect

No-cling fabric

Machine washable Cons: Not the most fashionable design

Some found the texture to be too slippery

One shopper mentioned having to wash it before use Was $28 On Sale: $20 You Save 29% See it!

Jisulife Wearable Neck Fan Pros: Headphone-like appearance

Three speeds

Rechargeable battery Cons: Only one size

High speed may be a little loud

A few shoppers found it to be a little heavy Was $41 On Sale: $26 You Save 37% See it!

Fitindex Digital Scart Scale Pros: Records 13 essential measurements, not just weight

App helps you track your progress

Unlimited users, including babies and pets Cons: Not for 400+ lbs

Battery-operated — non-rechargeable

Not a super well-known brand Was $30 On Sale: $20 You Save 33% See it!

Dokotoo Short-Sleeve Chiffon Top Pros: Super drapey design

15 colors

Dress up or down Cons: May not be flattering on larger busts

May not be as cute untucked

May run a little big Was $46 On Sale: $29 You Save 37% See it!

TIGI Bed Head Queen For A Day Thickening Spray Pros: Creates volume, texture and thickness for fine hair

Under $20

Lighter weight than creams Cons: Fresh berry fragrance could clash with your perfume

Recommended to use with hair dryer for best results

Only one size Was $20 On Sale: $19 You Save 5% See it!

Deserthome Bubble Gun Pros: Produces over 5,000 bubbles per minute

Super easy to use

Comes with bubble solution and battery Cons: Stickers may come off after a while

May be a little tricky to put battery in

Kids may need help pouring bubble solution Was $60 On Sale: $30 You Save 50% See it!

