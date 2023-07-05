Cancel OK
Top 5

Stories

Prime Day

15 of the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $35

amazon-early-prime-deals-under-35
Amazon

We’re almost there! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just around the corner. The two-day sale event kicks off on Tuesday, July 11 and lasts through Wednesday, July 12. Don’t want to wait that long? Hate the stress of waking up early to nab your wish list items before they sell out? We’re here to help!

Below, we’ve picked out 15 of the very best early Prime Day deals on Amazon under $35. All available now! But first…

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

Where Can I Shop More Prime Day Deals?

Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!

The Absolute Best Deals Under $35 at Amazon

DERMA E Microdermabrasion Scrub

DERMA E Microdermabrasion Scrub with Dead Sea Salt & Citrus Essential Oils – Facial Exfoliating Scrub Smooths, Revitalizes and Renews – Ideal for Scars and Wrinkles, 2oz
DERMA-E

Pros:

  • Dead sea salt smooths and detoxifies
  • Citrus and jojoba oils refresh, soften and moisturize
  • Clean, vegan and cruelty-free

Cons:

  • Chance of over-exfoliation — use twice a week!
  • Some shoppers found it to be too rough for sensitive skin
  • Not for under-eye area
Was $33On Sale: $13You Save 61%
See it!

Kate Spade New York My Love Heart Stud Earrings

Kate Spade New York My Love Heart Studs Earrings Multi Glitter One Size
Kate Spade New York

Pros:

  • Nine colorways
  • Dress up or down
  • Easy push-back closure

Cons:

  • No visible Kate Spade branding
  • Different prices for different colorways
  • Not fine jewelry
Was $48On Sale: $32You Save 33%
See it!

Garden of Life Apple Cider Vinegar Probiotic Gummies

Garden of Life Apple Cider Vinegar Probiotic Gummies mykind Organics - USDA Organic ACV Gummy Vitamins, 2 Billion CFUs, Whole Food Vitamin B12-60 Vegan, Non-GMO Gummies for Digestion & Immunity
Garden of Life

Pros:

  • Made with certified organic apple cider vinegar
  • Two billion CFUs to promote digestive and immune health
  • Vegan, gluten-free

Cons:

  • Added sugar and Stevia
  • May need to consult doctor if you're pregnant, on medication, etc.
  • Some mixed reviews on the flavor
Was $25On Sale: $18You Save 28%
See it!

Amazon Echo Buds 2023

All-new Echo Buds (2023 Release) | True Wireless Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds with Alexa, multipoint, 20H battery with charging case, fast charging, sweat resistant, semi-in-ear | Black
Amazon

Pros:

  • Up to 5 hours music playback per charge, 20 hours with charging case
  • Designed to reduce outside noise
  • Integrated Alexa — but supports Siri and Google Assistant

Cons:

  • No bright color options (just white and black)
  • Some shoppers wish the case were higher quality
  • One shopper hated the silicone covers (Note: they're removable!)
Was $50On Sale: $34.99You Save 30%
See it!

The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

The Drop Women's Brit Tiered Ankle Maxi Tent Dress, Mushroom, S
The Drop

Pros:

  • Inclusive size range (XXS-5X)
  • Flowy, comfy, tiered fit
  • 100% Tencel Lyocell is breathable and soft

Cons:

  • Different prices for different colors and sizes
  • Not stretchy
  • Non-adjustable straps
Was $60On Sale: $28You Save 53%
See it!

Julep Beauty It's Balm Full-Coverage Lip Crayon

Julep It's Balm: Tinted Lip Balm + Buildable Lip Color - Dusty Orchid Shimmer - Natural Gloss Finish - Hydrating Vitamin E Core - Vegan
Julep

Pros:

  • 13 colors
  • Over 7,000 ratings
  • Has a nourishing vitamin E core

Cons:

  • Some shoppers wish the color were more buildable
  • Likely will need to reapply throughout the day
  • Hard to know what makeup will look like on you until you try it IRL!
Was $20On Sale: $11You Save 45%
See it!

Sungame Elements Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles Set

Sungame Elements Fiberglass Pickleball Paddles Set of 2 with 4 Balls & Pickle Ball Set Bag, A Pickleball Set of Lightweight Pickleball Rackets, Polypropylene Honeycomb Core, Cushion Grip
Sungame

Pros:

  • Comes with two paddles, four balls and carry bag
  • Inexpensive equipment for one of the fastest-growing sports
  • Padded, sweat-absorbent handles

Cons:

  • Green colorway is not on sale
  • Currently under 50 reviews
  • Will need to find your own pickleball court!
Was $70On Sale: $32You Save 54%
See it!

HeySplash Heart Pool Float

HeySplash Heart Pool Float, 47.3" x 39.4" Heart Shaped Swimming Pool Float Loungers Tube Ring Floatie, Water Fun Beach Party Toys for Kids, Adults - Pink
HeySplash

Pros:

  • Five colors
  • Adorable for bachelorette parties
  • Supports up to 440 pounds

Cons:

  • Doesn't come with pump
  • Only one size
  • No head rest
Was $30On Sale: $16You Save 47%
See it!

Curél Moisture Repair Eye Cream

Curel Moisture Repair Eye Cream
Curel

Pros:

  • pH-balanced, fragrance-free, colorant-free
  • Made for sensitive skin
  • Infused with ceramides

Cons:

  • Only one size
  • A couple of shoppers found it to be slightly tacky
  • Formulated for dry skin, not necessarily oily
Was $24On Sale: $15You Save 38%
See it!

Ailemei Direct Cooling Throw Blanket

Ailemei Direct Cooling Throw Blanket for Hot Sleepers,Double Sided Cold Effect, Lightweight Breathable Summer Blanket, Throw Blankets for Couch, Transfer Heat to Keep Body Cool Night Sweats,50"x70"
Ailemei Direct

Pros:

  • Double-sided cooling effect
  • No-cling fabric
  • Machine washable

Cons:

  • Not the most fashionable design
  • Some found the texture to be too slippery
  • One shopper mentioned having to wash it before use
Was $28On Sale: $20You Save 29%
See it!

Jisulife Wearable Neck Fan

JISULIFE Neck Fan, Personal Wearable Fan, Portable Bladeless Fan, 3 Speeds Rechargeable, Battery Operated Neck Fan for Men Women 2022 Version-Pink
JISULIFE

Pros:

  • Headphone-like appearance
  • Three speeds
  • Rechargeable battery

Cons:

  • Only one size
  • High speed may be a little loud
  • A few shoppers found it to be a little heavy
Was $41On Sale: $26You Save 37%
See it!

Fitindex Digital Scart Scale

FITINDEX Smart Scale for Body Weight, Digital Bathroom Scale BMI Body Fat Scale Bluetooth Weighting Machine for People with Baby Mode, Accurate Body Composition Monitor Health Analyzer with App, 400lb
FITINDEX

Pros:

  • Records 13 essential measurements, not just weight
  • App helps you track your progress
  • Unlimited users, including babies and pets

Cons:

  • Not for 400+ lbs
  • Battery-operated — non-rechargeable
  • Not a super well-known brand
Was $30On Sale: $20You Save 33%
See it!

Dokotoo Short-Sleeve Chiffon Top

Dokotoo Sexy Womens Tops and Blouses Summer Short Sleeve V Neck Solid Color Ladies Wrap Draped Front Business Casual Chiffon Shirts Dressy Tops for Work Professional Spring Fashion 2023, White X-Large
Dokotoo

Pros:

  • Super drapey design
  • 15 colors
  • Dress up or down

Cons:

  • May not be flattering on larger busts
  • May not be as cute untucked
  • May run a little big
Was $46On Sale: $29You Save 37%
See it!

TIGI Bed Head Queen For A Day Thickening Spray

Bed Head by TIGI Queen For A Day Thickening Spray for Fine Hair 10.5 oz
TIGI

Pros:

  • Creates volume, texture and thickness for fine hair
  • Under $20
  • Lighter weight than creams

Cons:

  • Fresh berry fragrance could clash with your perfume
  • Recommended to use with hair dryer for best results
  • Only one size
Was $20On Sale: $19You Save 5%
See it!

Deserthome Bubble Gun

Bubble Machine Guns, Bubble Guns with Light, Bubble Solution, 69 Holes Bubbles Machine for Kids Adults, Summer Toy Gift for Outdoor Indoor Birthday Wedding Party - Pink Bubble Makers
Deserthome

Pros:

  • Produces over 5,000 bubbles per minute
  • Super easy to use
  • Comes with bubble solution and battery

Cons:

  • Stickers may come off after a while
  • May be a little tricky to put battery in
  • Kids may need help pouring bubble solution
Was $60On Sale: $30You Save 50%
See it!

