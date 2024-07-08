Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s that time of year again! The Fourth of July is in our rearview and we’re quickly approaching the official start of Amazon Prime Day. From July 16-17, the e-tailer is offering massive discounts on all of your needs. If you’re on the hunt for new bras to add to your intimates collection, you can snag them on sale during early Prime Day bra deals. From fitted underwire styles to smoothing, compression ones, Amazon has so many styles to choose from. Scroll ahead to see our top early Prime Day bra deals!

Wireless Bras

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Shapermint is one of our favorite shapewear brands. While they’re known for slimming shorts and bodysuit the brand also has a helpful collection of smoothing and slimming wire-free bras that can be worn alone or layered underneath your summer essentials!

2. Subtle Stripes: Want to add a little pizzazz to your everyday bras? This Playtex option has subtle stripes to highlight the foam-lined cups!

3. No Seams, No Problem: If you hate seams peeking through your summer wardrobe, snag this seamless Horisun style!

4. Fully Covered: Opt for a more conservative style, courtesy of this full-coverage bra from Playtex!

5. Perfect Push-Up: Need a lift? Woweny’s Everyday Bra comes with no seams, wires or tags, making for a comfy fit. Plus it has elastic and breathable fabric, perfect for warm summer days!

6. Major Savings: Talk about major bra deals? Bali’s Comfortflex Bra is on sale for 58% off, knocking the original price down from $48 to $20!

7. Tried ‘N True: There’s no denying that Hanes is one of our go-to undies brands. The classic retailer has a smooth, full-coverage T-shirt bra that has comfy unlined cups and a SmoothTec band to provide support and help things stay in place!

8. On a Cloud: This Warner’s bra lives up to its name. It’s so soft that it feels ultra-soft, like a cloud!

9. Shopper’s Pick: More than 1,000 shoppers purchased this seamless Vertvie push-up bra in the past month. It’s a hit because it provides comfort and extra support!

10. Side-Smoothing: If you prefer a lightly lined bra, snag this option from Warner. It has wide straps that won’t dig into your shoulders and smoothing side panels for a seamless fit!

11. Dreamy Lace: Serve sassy vibes in this lacey all-black Smart & Sexy push-up bra!

Wired Bras

12. Best Border: Sometimes all it takes is something as simple as a scallop design to upgrade a bra. This Quttlzze bra looks so stylish. You’ll want to pair it with mesh or see-through tops so everyone will be able to take a peek at the design!

13. Not Your Average: Most T-shirt bras have a laid-back look. This Hanes style has a strappy design that makes it unique!

14. Double Cups: Shoppers with a larger bust are all too familiar with finding bras that support their chest. This mellow yellow Hsia bra not only supports large busts, but it has a sassy lace design!

15. Plunging Cut-Outs: This chic Smart & Sexy bra is perfect for shoppers who love a Barbiecore pink moment. It has a plunging silhouette and the cutest cut-out underneath the bust!

16. Luxe-Like: Does it get any more luxurious than butter-soft suede? This Maidenform bra is made from a support, suede-like fabric that melts on the skin. Best of all it has a SmartZone technology that provides support and shape!

17. Stretchy, Please: This bestselling Vanity Fair bra has a four-way stretch and goes all the way up to H cups!

18. Everyday Slay: You’ll want to wear this comfy Maidenform bra daily because it’s so lightweight and cozy!

19. No Diggity: Don’t you just hate when the underwire makes its way through your bra and causes irritation? Warner has a chic option with additional cushion to prevent the metal underwire from popping out!

20. Switch Up: Love a multipurpose bra? Bali has a convertible bra that you can switch up to accommodate different outfits!

21. Last but Not Least: Need to do an intimate drawer overhaul? This Fruit of the Loom three-pack has colorful sets of lightly lined bras!