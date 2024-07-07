Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon knows their annual Prime Day, which this year is on July 16th and 17th, can be a bit hectic. It’s hard to shop all of the major fashion deals while you’re also trying to score savings on things like kitchen appliances and home decor too. That’s why they put some of their cutest dresses on sale ahead of the big event — and we rounded up our 17 top picks starting at 43% off.

If you’ve been holding off on dress shopping until they’re on sale, now’s the time to officially score big! In our roundup, we found everything from this shopper-favorite mini dress that’s now 31% off to this chic and trendy maxi dress that’s now 15% off. Whether you need a dress for the summer travels on the agenda or just need a few everyday styles to wear to work, you can now see big price drops on them all. But you’ll want to act swiftly, because these savings won’t last long!

Related: 16 of the Best Maxi Dresses That Fit Larger Busts Better — Starting at $15 Now that summer is officially here, we want to fully embrace every second of flowy maxi dress season that we possibly can. Unfortunately for Us larger bust girlies, finding ones that flatter our breasts just right isn’t always the easiest. So, to help, we rounded 16 of the very best maxi dresses that fit larger […]

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This bow tie mini dress is our absolute favorite for its feminine and flirty design, versatile style and major shopper fan base — was $46, now $31!

2. We Love a One-Shoulder: We’re not the only ones who love this tiered one-shoulder dress, it’s a number one best-seller in the dresses department too — was $51, now $38!

3. Sunny Day Style: From boating on a lake to picnicking the park, this tiered maxi dress makes the absolute perfect sunny day style — was $50, now $30!

4. A Shopper Favorite! With over 11,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, we have no doubts about this mini sundress making a stylish and comfy addition to your wardrobe — was $30, now $17!

5. Totally Trending! We keep seeing dresses like tiered tie-up style sundress all over our ‘For You’ pages — was $49, now $42!

6. A Maximalist’s Dream: Coming in all kinds of colorful prints ranging from bright pink to deep blue, this tiered puff sleeve maxi dress is a great choice for the minimalist — was $48, now $30!

7. Bold and Beautiful: Those who love a bold print will be obsessed with this eye-catching sundress made with a graphic print, one-shoulder design and flowy fit — was $41, now $34!

Related: 15 Eye-Catching Backless Dresses That Make the Ultimate Fashion Statement Like Kendrick Lamar once rapped, sometimes you’ve got to pop out and show people! Backless dresses are a chic way to use your personal style to make an eye-catching statement. From mini styles with thick, supportive straps to flowy maxi, you can’t go wrong with backless dresses during the summer. Not only are slinky dresses […]

8. Bodice-Enhancing: If your bodice is one of your favorite assets, show it off with this puff sleeve maxi dress that has a smocked upper and tiered skirt as well — was $51, now $38

9. Breezy and Beautiful: With its flowy fit, cute floral design and lightweight fabric, you’ll want to reach for this mini dress on the hottest of summer days — was $35, now $29!

10. Summer of Stripes: With its sophisticated feel, this striped summer midi dress brings all of the quiet luxury vibes — was $44, now $37!

11. Casual Comfort: Made of a soft and stretchy polyester and spandex fabric blend, this midi dress is comfortable enough to double as loungewear — was $28, now $24!

12. Picnic Perfection: Made for summer picnics in the park or even your backyard, this button down mini sundress is easy to throw on and pairs with tennis shoes and sandals — was $20, now $15!

13. Make it a Maxi: Get ready for the transition from summer into fall with this chic maxi dress that comes in so many gorgeous colors and is 20% off right now — was $50, now $40!

14. Tasteful and Tiered: Tasteful for summer occasions like a casual lunch or concert in the park, this tiered mini dress pairs well with both tennis shoes and heels — was $46, now $41!

15. Dreamy Denim: Denim in the summertime is made chic and sweat-free thanks to this shirt-style denim dress that has a collared neck, short sleeves and big pockets on the front — was $60, now $51!

16. Floral and Flirty: A must-have in everyone’s closet, this floral mini dress features a smocked bodice, puff sleeves and a babydoll style silhouette — was $40, now $34!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Must-Have Halterneck: Great for those who prefer modest dressing, this halterneck dress covers up the chest and has a long and flowy design — was $33, now $26!