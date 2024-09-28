Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

All you want to think about when fall dress shopping is all of the apple picking, October-festing and all of the cozy soups you’ll be eating in it. But when you have larger breasts it makes shopping harder, and therefore takes away some of the fun. Well we’re putting the fun back into fall dress shopping for our bigger breasted ladies with these 17 autumnal-style dresses that will be insanely flattering on you.

Need a fancier dress for a formal fall wedding? Or maybe you just need a few everyday styles for work and the weekends? We got you! We were able to find dresses in all kinds of styles ranging from boho chic to minimal and neutral. They also won’t break the bank either as they start at $28 — happy shopping!

17 Fall Dresses That are Insanely Flattering for Bigger Busts

Elevated Event-Worthy Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite! With its defined waistline, this asymmetrical wrap dress creates a flattering hourglass figure for larger breasted bodies!

2. Splurge-Worthy: This flirty red maxi dress might be on the spendier side, but its flattering sweetheart neckline and curve-hugging design makes it worth it!

3. Flowy and Feminine: Making the perfect wedding guest dress, this flowy midi dress features a sheer tulle fabric, a smocked bodice and tiered skirt design!

4. Breast-Enhancing: Not only does this button-front dress have a boob-enahcing v-neckline, it also comes in a range of sizes like petite, standard and plus!

5. Silky and Stylish: Elevate your dress collection with this dreamy satin midi dress that features a v-neckline and dolman sleeves!

6. Feels like Loungewear: This flared skirt maxi dress feels like loungewear with its smooth fabric but looks elevated thanks to its long sleeve, flowy skirt design!

Casual Everyday Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite! Brunch it up in this sleek wrap dress that’d pair perfectly with heels, some minimal gold jewelry and a clutch!

8. Activewear-Chic: Featuring their buttery Nulu fabric, the Lululemon Align dress is comfortable enough to both do yoga and lunch dates in!

9. Floral and Flowy: Look cute picking up the kids from school on fall afternoons in this floral mini dress that would look so cute with fall booties!

10. Sweet Sweater Dress: This cozy sweater dress can both be dressed up with boots for a night out but also dressed down with your slippers for a night in!

Fall Festivity Dresses

11. Our Absolute Favorite! From olive green to burnt orange, this tiered midi dress comes in so many fall-themed colors, you might have to pick up a few!

12. Boho Babe: If boho is more your speed, you’re going to love this flowy Free People dress that has an off-the-shoulder design, floral embroidery and comes in several colors!

13. Best-Dressed: Be best dressed at the fall fest in this chic knitted wrap dress that can be worn into the winter too!

14. Cozy Cable Knit: Embrace all of the cozy fall vibes in this cable knit mini dress that has a comfortable oversized design!

Work-Appropriate, But Chic Dresses

15. Our Absolute Favorite! We couldn’t think of a better dress for work days than this sleek silk wrap dress from Quince that features a curve-enhancing tie waistline!

16. Knitted Perfection: Not only does this tie-waist midi dress flatter the figure, it also comes in a few fall colors like olive green and burgundy!

17. Rich Mom-Chic: This sophisticated ruched cocktail dress looks exactly like something a rich mom would wear into the office with some gold jewelry and kitten heels!