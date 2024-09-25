Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been looking to level up your wardrobe, there’s no better excuse than the turn of the season! We love the cozy chic styles associated with fall, especially fall dresses. Fall dresses typically have textured materials, autumn hues, flowy fabrics and dynamic styles, many of which are designed to flatter the midsection.

Related: 20 Flattering Loose Dresses on Amazon to Nail the Hamptons Fall Look Everyone always talks about summer in the Hamptons, but fall is just as alluring, if not more! The shops get cuter, the trees get prettier, the vibes get cozier and the style gets classier. Don’t get Us wrong, we’re all about Hamptons summer style, but there’s something about fall Southampton fashion that’s simply one of […]

But not all fall dresses are created equal! We’re all about loose, high-fashion pieces that flatter without squeezing. If you want a go-to fall outfit that can be both casual and dressy, you’re going to want to check out the sale section at Walmart! There are endless dreamy dresses that look much more expensive than they are.

We gathered some of our absolute favorites from bestselling brands like Time and Tru, Follure Clothing and FimKaul. And since they’re on sale, we just might grab a few!

So get cozy and let’s shop!

1. Take 11% Off Round Neck Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: With a smocked bodice, a flowy tiered skirt and slight puff sleeves, it’s no wonder we’re obsessed with this round neck midi — You save 11%!

Not your style? See all Hfyihgf picks at Walmart !

2. Take 10% Off Button Up Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a classy go-to dress that’s suitable for all seasons, meet your new fave — You save 10%!

Not your style? See all Mpwegnp picks at Walmart !

3. Take 19% Off Wedding Guest Mini Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love the way this long-sleeve v-neck mini combines a classy style with a playful flair, especially in wine red — You save 19%!

Not your style? See all Follure Clothing picks at Walmart !

4. Take 38% Off V-Neck Floral Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Three-quarter sleeves, a knee length, a trendy floral print and lightweight material are just a few highlights — You save 38%!

Not your style? See all Ichaunyi picks at Walmart !

5. Take 22% Off Long-Sleeve Boho Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Choose between solid colors and printed varieties in this lantern-sleeve maxi find — You save 22%!

Not your style? See all Tuwabeii picks at Walmart !

6. Take 25% Off Button Back Loose Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Hey there, rich mom! This Hamptons-looking mini dress is classy, elegant and chic, ideal for the modern gal — You save 25%!

Not your style? See all Zizocwa picks at Walmart !

7. Take 24% Off Fancy Mock Neck Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Mock neck styles are so fall! This printed dress is suitable for casual and dressy occasions alike — You save 24%!

Not your style? See all Betiyuaoe picks at Walmart !

8. Take 34% Off Solid-Colored Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Look no further for an ultra-versatile dress that will pair with everything in your closet. According to reviewers, it’s “so comfy” — You save 34%!

Not your style? See all FimKaul picks at Walmart !

9. Take 10% Off Flowy A-Line Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This flowy long-sleeve dress seriously looks designer. Pair it with leather booties for a seasonal look — You save 10%!

Not your style? See all Htnbo picks at Walmart !

10. Take 30% Off Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s love! This feminine v-neck dress flatters your shape without squeezing, an ideal combo for comfort and style — You save 30%!

Not your style? See all Mitcowboys picks at Walmart !

11. Take 42% Off Bestselling V-Neck Midi Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: With 4.6 out of 5 stars, you can rest assured that the quality and fit of this demure outfit is up to par. It has a floral print and a trendy quarter slit — You save 42%!

Not your style? See all Time and Tru picks at Walmart !

12. Take 42% Off Stretchy Tiered Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Another crowd favorite, this long-sleeve tank dress is made of a cotton blend that you’ll want to wear all day every day — You save 42%!

Not your style? See all Cqcyd picks at Walmart !

13. Take 51% Off Empire Waist Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: What a steal! We can’t believe this casual round-neck dress with a flattering elastic waist is under $10 — You save 51%!

Not your style? See all Beautt picks at Walmart !

14. Take 21% Off Loose Printed Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: If you have a wedding this fall, or if you simply want to stun your dinner date, check out this long-sleeve printed dress with a boho flair — You save 21%!

Not your style? See all Ehtmsak picks at Walmart !

15. Take 11% Off Three-Quarter Sleeve Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Casual and chic, this v-neck find has a wrap style and midi length that’s sexy and modest at the same time — You save 11%!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not your style? See all Hoksml picks at Walmart !