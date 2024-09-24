Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone always talks about summer in the Hamptons, but fall is just as alluring, if not more! The shops get cuter, the trees get prettier, the vibes get cozier and the style gets classier. Don’t get Us wrong, we’re all about Hamptons summer style, but there’s something about fall Southampton fashion that’s simply one of a kind!

Related: 17 Best Expensive-Looking Pieces on Amazon to Nail Quiet Luxury Out with the bright colors and in with the muted hues, knit fabrics, cozy materials, neutral tones and layered pieces. Yay! If you adore a classy, clean, vanilla (in the best way!) style that exudes rich mom energy and a minimalist flair, we’re in the same boat . . . we love the look of […]

During the cool months, Hamptons gals trade crochet cover-ups, bright colors and beach bags for comfy jackets, neutral tones, layered pieces and loose dresses. We’re slightly obsessed with the dresses in particular, especially the ones that combine rich mom style with preppy, boutique-y and nautical elements. Hamptons-inspired fall dresses are a dream come true for luxe-loving fashionistas!

If you want the rich Hamptons style without a hefty price tag, we found 20 loose dresses on Amazon that are designed to flatter your shape without squeezing. These dresses are comfy, expensive-looking and classy while helping you nail the distinct Hamptons fall style.

Let’s shop!

1. Sweater maxi: Yes, this bestseller is as comfy as it looks! Long sleeves and a mid-ankle length make it ideal for transitional weather — just $46!

2. In tiers: How darling is this long-sleeve mini dress? Wear it with tall boots to rock a look that screams both Hamptons and Nashville — just $49!

3. Yacht mom: Large stripes are beyond luxe, especially when they’re in white and nautical beige — just $39!

4. Cocktail party: There are endless patterns to choose from in this deep v-neck maxi dress. We adore the ruffles around the neckline and sleeves — was $80, now just $39!

5. Classiest of all: This winner flatters your upper body with a square neck and puff sleeves while lengthening your legs with a tiered skirt — just $42!

6. Wedding guest: Your wedding will be next when you wear this v-neck wrap dress. It’s borderline boho, but in a Hamptons way — was $57, now just $44!

7. Total showstopper: The flowy fit is just one thing we adore about this half-sleeve number. It’s ultra-breathable and lightweight on the skin — was $43, now just $37!

8. Everyday outfit: You’d never know it, but this casual crewneck outfit has hidden pockets! Wear it with tights to the pumpkin patch — was $27, now just $20!

9. Comfy cozy: See why we’re in love with this striped sweater dress? It’s all in the details. Sleeve buttons are totally demure — just $30!

10. Corporate queen: You don’t have to work in an office to wear this dress, but you’ll be a baddie fashion icon if you do! Short puff sleeves seal the deal — was $37, now just $30!

11. Boutique look: Both elegant and cutesy, this short-sleeve dress has a high empire waist with a concave contour to flatter your midsection — just $37!

12. V-neck mini: This soft-looking sweater dress has an oversized fit but enough sleeve and hem structure to prevent it from drowning you out — just $37!

13. Flutter sleeves: Girly sleeves, pleated detailing, a v-neck and a tiered skirt are just a few things to look forward to with this year-round staple outfit — just $45!

14. Fall essential: The color isn’t the only fall thing about this casual knit short dress. Everything about the pullover style is ideal for transitional weather — was $30, now just $24!

15. Pretty and pleated: If you work in an office or have a fancy event coming up, look no further for a classy shirt dress — just $30!

16. Casual find: You’ll trade out your jeans all fall long for this button-down knee-length dress with a trendy heathered style — just $40!

17. Somewhere coast side: Lounge in luxury with this expensive-looking knit midi! It has a knit style, flare sleeves and lapel neck design — just $43!

18. Oversized style: Comfy and sleek, this t-shirt dress has ribbed knit material that makes you appear taller. We can’t believe this find is under $30 — just $26!

19. Go with the flow: Simple does not mean boring! Not when you’re rocking this soft short-sleeve maxi. It’s equally suitable for the beach and for a banquet — just $39!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

20. Practically linen: Everyone loves linen! This tiered dress looks like it could be linen, but is secretly made of a lightweight viscose and polyester blend — just $39!