Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Out with the bright colors and in with the muted hues, knit fabrics, cozy materials, neutral tones and layered pieces. Yay! If you adore a classy, clean, vanilla (in the best way!) style that exudes rich mom energy and a minimalist flair, we’re in the same boat . . . we love the look of elegant everyday pieces that are comfy, seasonal and chic!

But achieving a quiet luxury aesthetic requires a stacked bank account — if you opt for designer-label clothes and pricey materials like cashmere, silk and wool, that is. We’ve found a hack that allows Us to stretch our hard-earned dollars with zero compromise in the style department! Amazon may not be first to mind when it comes to quiet luxury attire, but we won’t gatekeep — it probably should be!

Whether you’re looking for a new rich mom outfit set, cardigan sweater, top or pair of pants for fall, there’s an expensive-looking piece on Amazon with your name on it!

Read on for our favorites.

Quiet Luxury Outfit Sets

1. Our absolute favorite: Look like you belong in a European villa wherever you go in this classy knit lounge set that seriously feels like pajamas!

2. Runner up: The cozy viscose, nylon and polyester blend is everything! We adore the striped white variety for a semi-nautical Hamptons flair.

3. Bonus points: Dress it up or down with a quick change of shoes! This outfit set has long sleeves and flowy wide-leg pants that are all types of trendy.

4. Extra credit: Ultra-soft and chic, this ribbed knit lounge set is breathable, lightweight and loose fitting, giving it the ideal balance of comfort and style.

Quiet Luxury Cardigan Sweaters

5. Our absolute favorite: Look no further for a cardigan that goes with absolutely everything in your wardrobe. It happens to be 40% off right now!

6. Runner up: Wear it open or closed — you choose! We love the tweed knit design of this sweater paired with the gold front buttons.

7. Bonus points: We can vouch for this trendy cable knit sweater. It’s not too thick, making it ideal for transitional weather and winter layering alike!

8. Extra credit: Yes, it’s as comfy as it looks! This sweater combines an oversized fit with rich mom style. We love the versatility of the half-button design!

Quiet Luxury Tops

9. Our absolute favorite: Have you ever seen such a trendy top? This short-sleeve bestseller is the ultimate flattering find that pairs perfectly with jeans!

10. Runner up: Hey there, yacht wife! This cap-sleeve sweater top is lightweight enough for summer and suitable for fall and winter layering.

11. Bonus points: If you need a staple top for running errands, meeting the girls for brunch or lounging, this is your new go-to. You’ll love the heathered look!

12. Extra credit: Get ready to be the trendsetter of your community when you rock this puff-sleeve top. It’s skin-soft, lightweight and stretchy, too!

13. Honorable mention: We can’t round up quiet luxury tops without mentioning this elegant lace-sleeve top! Waffle knit fabric keeps it cozy.

Quiet Luxury Pants

14. Our absolute favorite: A darling bow tie waist is just the tip of the iceberg with these loose wide-leg pants. Would you believe they’re only $20?

15. Runner up: Buttons up the front give these pants an effortlessly sophisticated flair. But don’t worry . . . the waist is stretchy and elastic!

16. Bonus points: Pair these elevated cargo pants with a white tee and consider your day-to-outfit done! Sneakers and jewelry are a must.

17. Extra credit: Pleated detailing, flowy hems, a high-rise design . . . it’s love! Thousands of reviewers give these wide-leg Palazzo pants five stars.