Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Trends will come and go, but we’re pretty sure the rich mom trend is here to stay. Rich moms like Gisele Bundchen and Angelina Jolie have a distinct style in thinking, talking, acting and dressing, and while we can’t tell you how to actually be a rich mom, we can help you dress the part!

Before we jump in, note that a key piece of rich mom style is wearing confidence like your life depends on it. Rich mom outfits are essential, of course, but you also have to walk with poise and a no-nonsense attitude. Combine this aura with the right outfit pieces and you’re good to go!

Related: 18 Comfy Fall Dresses to Wear Instead of Jeans — Under $32 on Amazon We love fall! Everything from the vibes and food to the colors, temperature and style is on point, especially for those who don’t enjoy overheating 24/7. While we’re happy to do away with tight clothes, bikinis and sandals until next year, the only thing we’ll really miss is wearing dresses every day. But luckily, we […]

And contrary to what you may believe, rich mom pieces don’t have to come from stores like Saks Fifth Avenue or Farfetch; in fact, they can be found right on Amazon! Whether you’re looking for a new top, sweater, dress, two-piece outfit or lounge set, there’s a minimalist-inspired rich mom piece waiting for you that will give you the wealthy Hamptons look we all seek.

So grab something bubbly and scroll on!

Tops and Sweaters

1. Cap-sleeve queen: Simple, lightweight and chic, this knit top will be your new go-to all year long — originally $41, now $30!

2. Classy act: You’ll look like you’ve got it all together when you wear this soft lantern-sleeve top, even if it’s just with sweats — originally $60, now $40!

3. Favorite turtleneck: Fall and winter staple alert! This cable-knit sweater looks like it costs hundreds — $40!

4. Solid choice: Look no further for your next go-with-everything top. You’ll love the delicate texture and breathable feel — originally $20, now $17!

5. Puff sleeves: This isn’t just any puff-sleeve top. Short sleeves give it a luxe flair, especially since it’s made of a cozy knit material — $30!

6. Color block: While still falling under the “minimalist” umbrella, this long-sleeve sweater top has some character. We’re obsessed — $40!

Dresses

7. Elegant mini: A collar and v-neck style make this one of the most sophisticated mini dresses we’ve seen. Wear it with gold jewelry to seal the look — originally $37, now $33!

8. Cutesy gal: Need a new (country club) brunch outfit? This tiered midi is stretchy and smooth for all-day wear — originally $67, now $51!

9. Bodycon fit: White hems and silver detailing give this sleeveless mini its one-of-a-kind flair — $43!

10. The ‘it’ mom: You might be the talk of the town after rolling out in this flowy boho maxi dress with an off-the-shoulder design — $53!

Two-Piece Outfit Sets

11. European style: Something about this comfy two-piece knit set exudes Barcelona energy. We adore the pleated pants — $46!

12. Loose and trendy: Why settle for something tight on your body when you can stun in this loose set? Wear it with a cardigan or blazer during the cool months — originally $39, now $35!

13. Linen look: This tank and capri pant outfit comes in a bunch of different colors and we’re tempted to grab them all — originally $46, now $41!

14. Seriously lounging: Carry your rich mom persona everywhere, including to the couch or on a quick Target run — $36!

15. Yoga mom: The mock neck design gives this wide-leg set a sporty chic vibe, so dial it up with sneakers — $35!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Just perfect: The style, the material, the price, the hems . . . this set is a chef’s kiss. You’ll look like you belong on the coast of Italy — originally $43, now $40!