It’s time to move the bikinis and sandals to the back of the closet. While it’s always tough saying goodbye to the endless days of tanning, swimming and grilling, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited about a change of pace. Fall means fuzzy blankets, movie nights, pumpkin patches, baking, gorgeous scenery and transitional weather fashion, of course!

That said, knowing what to wear during the fall isn’t always easy, especially since the weather decides something different every single day. But there are a few fail-proof staples that are guaranteed to be both comfortable and stylish in any weather conditions; one of those staples is a good ‘ol long-sleeve blouse!

Blouses can be easily dressed up or down and pair perfectly with skirts, pants and jeans, making them an everyday must for fashionistas. If you’re like Us, however, it’s about time for an upgrade! There are a bunch of blouses on Amazon that have caught our eyes lately and we seriously might grab them all.

Check out our favorites below, all under $20!

1. New favorite: The pleated detailing, the neckline, the color, the sleeves . . . we’re simply obsessed with this versatile long-sleeve top and you will be, too — $20!

2. Flowy fit: You’ll love the way this go-with-everything top flatters your shape. Elastic wrist cuffs give the sleeves a nice puff — was $23, now just $10!

3. Amazon’s choice: It makes sense why this casual blouse is flying off the shelves. The rayon and spandex material is ultra-soft and stretchy for all-day wear — $15!

4. You mean business: Even paired with jeans this breathable top is classy! Wear it to the restaurant and get ready for some heads to turn in the best way possible — $20!

5. Lace detailing: Have you ever seen such a classy yet sexy top? The textured design makes this an absolute must for our fall and winter outfit rotations — $20!

6. Trendy top: We adore the simple pleats along the round neckline! This top has a keyhole cutout that’s bound to give your look some pizzazz — $20!

7. Casual chic: Instead of a sweatshirt, try wearing this heathered crewneck blouse that’s casual enough for your day-to-day errands, coffee runs and neighborhood walks— was $20, now $15!

8. Fashion icon: Get ready to be the center of attention wherever you go! Lace sleeves coupled with a knit top create this piece, a top practically made in style heaven — $15!

9. Loungewear-esque: You’d never guess this comfy polyester and spandex top is secretly suitable for the office, meetings and nice events — $15!

10. Classy gal: We’re getting Nashville vibes from this trendy puff-sleeve blouse. Wear it with suede booties, gold jewelry and a leather bag all fall long — was $20, now $18!

11. Pattern princess: A darling pattern is just the tip of the iceberg! This mock neck top elongates your torso for a flattering fit. You’ll look two inches taller — was $27, now $20!

12. All-year wear: Made of a lightweight and skin-friendly fabric, this top is everything you look for in a blouse and more. Choose from 13 different colors — $20!

13. Hamptons boutique: Something about this Swiss dot and lace top screams rich mom. The hems cinch loosely around your waist and wrists — was $20, now $15!

14. Fall energy: This linen-looking top has a v-neck and trendy collar fold that highlights your collarbone. According to one reviewer, the top is “must buy” — $20!

15. New staple: We can’t believe this trendy top is nearly half off! It’s breathable and smooth with a unique textured look — was $25, now $13!

16. Classic look: This striped blouse is exactly what you picture when you imagine a casual button-up top. Wear it with your favorite jewelry pieces and a classy handbag — was $22, now $20!