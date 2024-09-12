Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Happy (almost) sweater season! We’re all about fall, especially since it means we can start wearing looser clothes, darker colors, cozy fabrics and sweaters. There’s nothing quite like a comfy go-to sweater that you look forward to wearing!

But the sweater world is saturated, to say the least. We love the boho chic styles of brands like Free People and Urban Outfitters, however our pocketbooks aren’t on board with spending over $100 on a single garment.

At the same time, we don’t want to waste money on a bunch of cheap sweaters we won’t wear, so what’s one to do? “Cheap” is different from “affordable”, so if you’re on the prowl for some affordable sweater options that look shockingly similar to their unaffordable counterparts, you’re in the right place!

We found 23 sweaters on Amazon of varying styles, fabrics and designs that all have one thing in common: they look like they could be found at Free People for quadruple the price!

So scroll on for our top picks under $33!

1. Boutique style: We’re obsessed with the chunky knit style of this pullover! Rugged detailing gives it a boho vibe.

2. Cardigan sweater: Need a go-to cardigan? This oversized Lillusory number will go with everything in your wardrobe!

3. Waffle knit: This shacket sweater is the versatile piece you dream of. It can be worn buttoned up or wide open. We’ll do both this fall!

4. Super simple: Exposed seams, lantern sleeves and a crewneck style are just a few highlights.

5. Trick question: Believe it or not, this trendy turtleneck is actually a Free People sweater!

6. Striped up: Stripes, gingham print, plaid and checkers are all high fashion right now. Take advantage of it with this colorful fall find!

7. Ribbed knit: It’s love! Wear this sweater with high-rise denim, a leather crossbody bag and booties for a casual chic look.

8. Ultra-cozy: Yes, this oversized batwing pullover is as comfy as it looks. Side slits add a trendy flair!

9. Borderline obsessed: We adore the thick hems on the sleeves. This minimalist top should be much more than $30!

10. Crochet please: Need a sweater you can wear all year round? We found it! A fitted long-sleeve top underneath is all you need for the cooler months.

11. Amazon’s choice: Amazon reviewers can’t get enough of this go-with-everything crewneck that’s over half off right now. Added to cart!

12. V-neck . . . kind of: This sweater has character! You’ll love the trendy neckline paired with vintage hems and exposed seams.

13. Lightweight top: Transitional staple alert! This thin yet cozy sweater has nearly 3,000 people singing its praises.

14. Relaxed fit: You don’t have to wear this slouchy sweater off the shoulder, but you’ll be the trendiest person in the room if you do!

15. Total trendsetter: Be warned: Everyone will start asking you about your one-of-a-kind sweater.

16. Slight crop: Even if you don’t typically lean toward cropped sweaters, this one is ultra-flattering paired with high-rise pants.

17. Shacket energy: The button-down style, ribbed cuffs, collar, chest pocket and waffle knit material give this top its shacket style. Grab it in any color your heart desires!

18. Layering staple: Another real Free People find! The boat neck style makes it suitable for wearing with tanks or button-up tops.

19. Sheer blouse: Light and casual, this top is ideal for everything from brunch to grocery shopping.

20. Real winner: The style, the color, the design, the hems . . . it’s just perfect. We’ll be wearing this through the winter, too!

21. Taller, longer: Ribbed material is already lengthening, but you’ll look two inches taller wearing this vertically striped crewneck!

22. Open back: Show off what you got! This casual pullover can be as scandalous — or not — as you want.

23. Button up, buttercup: Thick waffle knit is certain to turn some heads . . . in the best way!