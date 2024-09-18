Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Printed dresses are having a moment and a half! What was considered ‘coastal style’ this summer has transformed into an epic fall version, combining the classy European look with deep, rich colors and understated patterns. If you want to be the trendiest person in the room, a printed fall dress is the way to go!

Brands like Zimmermann that specialize in printed pieces have a variety of stunning fall options, but most of those will set you back a few thousand bucks. If you want to nail the trend without wrecking your bank account, there are plenty of options on Amazon, some even trendier than the pricey designer ones!

We’ve rounded up TK trendier-than-designer printed dresses on Amazon that are guaranteed to make you look and feel like a million bucks. These dresses can be worn with all of your favorite fall shoes, cardigans and accessories, so have fun with it!

Read on for our top printed dress picks!

Mini Printed Dresses for Fall

1. Total stunner: The tie v-neck is a detail we didn’t know we needed! This tiered mini pairs beautifully with tall boots and stockings — $47!

2. Designer lookalike: If you know Zimmermann dresses, you know this exact same dress would cost thousands at Saks Fifth Avenue — $39!

3. Ruffle sleeves: This dress can be dressed up or down with a quick change of shoes. We adore the flowy short-sleeve style — was $33, now $28!

4. A real winner: You don’t have to grab this dress in leopard print, but the subtle pattern nails two trends at once. Adding to cart STAT — was $50, now $40!

5. Fun and floral: We’re obsessed! This v-neck dress has an embroidered lace trim and a flattering empire waist design that lengthens your legs — was $32, now $27!

6. Young heart: A square neck, three-quarter sleeves and smocked bodice are just a few highlights of this everyday skater dress — $40!

7. Stretchy fit: Have you ever seen a dress so perfect for fall? This stretchy crewneck dress has ribbed knit fabric and darling lantern sleeves — was $35, now $26!

8. Wedding guest: You may be a guest at this one, but the sheer sleeves and elegant material will make the next wedding yours — $45!

9. Elbow-length sleeves: This outfit is designed for the modern woman with a playful spirit. Accessorize with gold jewelry for an elegant look — was $35, now $30!

Midi and Maxi Printed Dresses for Fall

10. Faux wrap dress: It makes sense why this long-sleeve tie-waist dress is Amazon’s choice! Wear it for all of your gatherings this fall — was $57, now $33!

11. Professional gal: Look like you own the place in this printed dress suitable for any season. Short puff sleeves flatter the upper body — was $37, now $33!

12. Half off: We can’t believe this trendy square-neck maxi is nearly half off! It has short puff sleeves and a print that pairs beautifully with brown accessories — was $58, now $30!

13. Party starter: Look no further for a dress that turns heads at every corner. This trendy dress has a front split for a sexy flair — was $54, now $47!

14. Frills and fuss: Frills around the v-neckline correspond with frills on the sleeve hems, a dream combo made in (fashion) heaven — was $80, now $50!

15. Striped up: Wear this knit midi dress to the beach during the summer or to the pumpkin patch this fall. All you need is a denim jacket — $31!

16. Perfect length: Somewhere between a midi and a maxi dress, this flutter sleeve number was practically made to pair with boots — was $58, now $36!

17. Sweetheart neckline: Obsessed is an understatement with this smocked dress that can be worn off the shoulder or as a square neck style — $40!

18. Classy act: A polyester and spandex blend gives this midi its lightweight feel. Wear it for casual and dressy occasions alike — $54!

19. Showstopper alert: Get ready for compliment central. This maxi dress has a tiered design and one-of-a-kind sleeves that are both flattering and stylish — was $52, now $45!

20. Sassy attitude: You’ll fall in love with the way this loose dress gives your body shape without squeezing, poking or itching — $51!

21. Extra credit: According to reviewers, this vintage yields endless compliments. “If you are on the fence about purchasing this dress – JUMP and order it now” one reviewer writes — $36!