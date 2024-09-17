Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Everyone wants to rock the rich mom aesthetic lately, but it’s not always easy if you’re a petite gal . . . especially a petite gal on a budget. ‘Regular’ clothes are designed for women in the 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7 range, not those who fall below the mighty 5-foot-3. What a pain!

Chances are you’ve gotten used to frequenting the post office with clothing returns, but it doesn’t have to be that way! Just as certain clothes are designed for ‘normal’ and tall ladies, there are plenty designed just for you.

We gathered some of our favorite dresses, tops and pants on Amazon that will give you the rich mom aesthetic you seek without drowning you out, dragging on the floor, making your legs appear even shorter than they already are or drooping around your bra. You’ll look and feel like you’re 6 feet tall — guaranteed!

Dresses

1. Formal attire: Consider your outfit done! When you have a nice occasion on the agenda, take the stress out of choosing an outfit with this ultra-versatile find — just $39!

2. Country club: Even if you’re not a member of a country club, you’ll look like one when you strut around in this knit bodycon block dress — was $41, now just $30!

3. Square neck: Depending on your arm length, the three-quarter sleeves on this everyday dress may become lantern sleeves . . . what a win — just $40!

4. Ribbed knit: This dress will actually make you look taller! Ribbed knit material has a lengthening effect, effortlessly flattering any body shape — just $37!

5. Classy act: Short sleeves, a high waist and a belted design are just a few highlights of this elegant midi. Wear it to all your weddings and baby showers — just $46!

6. Denim diva: Rich moms know how to rock denim like nobody’s business. This button-down denim dress has a frayed hem and pockets that make it functional, too — just $46!

Tops

7. Color block: Get ready to own the luxe color block style! This casual crewneck tee is designed to tuck into the front of your pants — just $20!

8. Boutique style: Everyone will think you spent triple digits on this waffle knit top with exposed seams. Dress it up or down depending on the occasion — just $20!

9. Flutter sleeves: We’re a little (a lot) obsessed with the way this trendy top flatters the arms. Grab it in a few colors while it’s on sale — was $20, now just $14!

10. Polo girl: Everything about this fitted knit top says sporty chic. Tuck it into your favorite pair of pants, a skirt or shorts — was $23, now just $16!

11. Yacht wife: Loose knit fabric and a cap sleeve design give this pullover its elegant flair. It’s Amazon’s choice for a reason — was $24, now just $19!

12. Crochet queen: The detailing on this top is next level! Lace, a lightweight feel and crochet touches make this sale piece a no-brainer for Us — was $50, now just $24!

13. Long-sleeve staple: Elastic wrist cuffs and a lantern-sleeve design make this top suitable for almost any arm length — was $20, now just $15!

Bottoms

14. Professional gal: If you work in an office, you need a pair of straight-leg pants to wear with all of your professional tops — were $43, now just $35!

15. Hamptons attire: You don’t have to grab these elastic-waist pants in navy, but you’ll nail preppy East Coast style if you do — were $49, now just $24!

16. Capri pants: In case you missed it, rich moms everywhere are bringing capri pants back. These ones are forgiving for short legs — were $33, now just $30!

17. Jogger pants: Bored with your athleisure ‘fits? These nylon and spandex pants come in six different colors and are bound to be comfy — just $34!