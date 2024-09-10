Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When we hear “Michael Kors bags”, most of Us instantly think “expensive”. It makes sense given the reputation . . . and that some of the bags are over $3,000. That said, we have a few secrets to share!

First, everyday retailers like Amazon and Walmart carry Michael Kors bags. Maybe you already knew this, but it surprises some! Second, the brand puts some of its bestselling bags on sale more often than you’d think. There’s no telling by how much, however you can score some pretty great deals if you shop sales!

Related: 9 Hamptons-Looking Amazon Tote Bags Under $45 Never underestimate the power of a classy tote bag to level up your style. We love a good crossbody, shoulder bag and handbag too, but nothing exudes rich mom energy quite like an oversized tote. But some tote bags trade functionality for style, something we don’t support here. Call Us a broken record, but there is […]

Finally, we’ve found the best of both worlds happens when you do just that — get the best of both worlds. Shopping for a Michael Kors bag on Amazon proves that luxury and designer products don’t have to pass the triple-digit mark! (Some Michael Kors bags are under $100 to begin with, but plenty are discounted under $100.)

Whether you’re looking for a new tote, crossbody, shoulder bag, handbag, satchel, messenger bag or backpack, there’s a Michael Kors bag with your name on it on Amazon. Let’s jump in!

1. Our absolute favorite: Who would have guessed the rich mom Charlotte tote falls in the double-digit price range? This bag is a staple for Hamptons gals.

2. Classic crossbody: Even if you already have a crossbody, this medium-sized logo chain crossbody is a no-brainer addition to your accessory shelf. Over 1,000 people bought it last month!

3. Simple style: Look no further for a crossbody bag that goes with absolutely everything. The top zips to keep all of your belongings safe!

4. Message taken: This messenger bag is ultra-classy with leather handles, a leather strap and chic silver hardware. Attach or detach the shoulder strap as you please for two different looks!

5. Travel plans: Need a bag that fits all of your essentials and more? This signature shoulder bag nails the oversized look, coming in at 15-inches wide and 10-inches high.

6. New go-to: This luxe brown crossbody gets nearly perfect reviews on Amazon, so if you don’t take it from Us, take it from the masses! Interior slit pockets give it a functional flair.

7. Yachting somewhere: Extra small yet mighty, this handbag is everything you picture when you think of a designer bag. The smooth leather has a subtle logo-print canvas.

8. Amazon’s choice: It’s Amazon’s pick and ours! This trendy bag comes in seven different colors, but we love the simple yet elegant style of brown and tan, especially with a thick strap!

9. Not typical: The word “backpack” doesn’t usually scream fashion, but it does with this mini pink backpack! You’ll be the trendiest person at the grocery store, airport or country club.

10. Functional fashion: With a fabric-lined interior that contains three card slots and a slip pocket, you’ll stun while you keep yourself (and your American Express cards) organized.

11. Very demure: You’ll look dainty, sweet, sophisticated and clean when you strut around carrying this surprisingly spacious Carmen bag!

12. Extra safe: Why have a zipper when you can have a drawstring? The sides of this tote cinch for added style while securing whatever you keep in your exterior side pockets.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Light cream: We’re borderline obsessed with the color and gold style of this winner. Dress it down with jeans and your favorite tee or up with a dress, sandals and jewelry!