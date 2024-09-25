Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s finally fall! If you see the change of seasons as a time to reset and level up in every way possible, same! We use the turn from frolicking on the Outer Banks to cozying up with a pumpkin spice latte as an excuse to improve ourselves . . . and by ourselves, we mean our fashion game.

If you haven’t yet ventured into Hamptons mom style, know that you’re jumping in at the perfect time. Hamptons mom pieces are luxe-looking and refined, yet somewhat playful, nautical, preppy and understated. In other words, the style screams old money! Think country club style with a coastal twist.

Hamptons mom style during the fall is the same aesthetic, just elevated 10 notches; it’s ultra-classy, chic and elegant. And contrary to what you might initially think, this style doesn’t have to cost hundreds, although it should look like it does!

We gathered 17 of the most expensive-looking Hamptons mom tops that are loose, comfy and flattering, making you look like you’re worth a million bucks (or more). All under $20. Read on!

Short-Sleeve Hamptons Mom Tops for Fall

1. Yacht wife: Chances are you own both a Hamptons mansion and a luxury yacht. We adore the cap sleeves and nautical stripe pattern!

2. Casual brunch: Meeting the gals at the country club? This heathered top has trendy roll-up sleeves, front buttons and a v-neck design.

3. Texture queen: It’s all in the details! This cap-sleeve textured blouse can be dressed up or down with a quick change of pants. It’s ideal for the office, too!

4. Super soft: This classy find is a rich Hamptons mom’s version of loungewear. Waffle knit material will keep you just warm enough this fall!

5. Smooth like butter: We’re not saying you have to grab this pleated top in a luxe apricot hue, but you’re nearly guaranteed compliments if you do.

6. Crochet neckline: Your new favorite fall top is only $10. This top has a crochet v-neck style that adds texture without going overboard.

7. Actually obsessed: See-through embroidered lace sleeves give this number its one-of-a-kind look. Reviewers can’t get enough of the style, either!

8. Go-to outfit: This is the type of casual top Gisele Bundchen would wear. Try half-tucking it into a pair of corduroy pants!

Long-Sleeve Hamptons Mom Tops for Fall

9. Color block: You can’t go wrong with any of the color options. This simple top has bold hems and a neckline that lengthens your torso.

10. Crowd pleaser: This shaping loose top has over 4,600 reviewers singing its five-star praises. The rich burgundy tone is everything!

11. Eyelet top: Lantern sleeves, an eyelet pattern and dainty detailing . . . it’s love. This top should be way more expensive than it is!

12. Date night: Whether you wear this dressy blouse to dinner with your boo or to the school PTO meeting, you’ll be the star of the show.

13. Ribbed knit: It makes sense why this polyester and spandex blend find is Amazon’s choice, The fabric is thin, soft and stretchy, ideal for those who run warm!

14. New staple: You won’t want to go a single week without incorporating this versatile top into your wardrobe rotation.

15. Oversized look: This top combines an oversized style with stripes for a cozy and nautical style. It’s ultra-breathable thanks to 95% cotton fabric!

16. Total trendsetter: If you want to be the unrivaled town fashionista, you’ll want to check out this new comfy drop that’s already a bestseller.

17. Leveled up: There’s nothing like a go-to pullover sweater top, especially when it has a relaxed fit, trendy puff sleeves and an extra-soft fabric.