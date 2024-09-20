Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re convinced JCPenny is making an Abercrombie & Fitch-level comeback. If you haven’t thought about JCPenney for a few years, we were in the same boat. After all, we remember most JCPenny stores being in malls which, in case you missed it, aren’t much of a thing anymore.

But the formerly mall-dominant retailer has really upped its online store offerings — like, really upped them. And the sale section? Don’t even get Us started! We’re ready to drop everything and dedicate the day to securing the perfect fall wardrobe. If you love rich mom style, you’ll have a heyday!

We found some of the best tops, dresses, pants and accessories JCPenny has to offer — and they’re all on sale. Whether you love luxe-looking knits, classic denim, simple patterns or any combination of styles and materials, there’s a new go-to piece just waiting for you. The only catch: we’re pretty sure they’ll sell out quickly.

So let’s jump in!

Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: Hey there, yacht wife! You’ll look like you belong in a Hamptons mansion wherever you go in this striped sweater top. There are a few different colors to choose from, but we adore this luxe-looking variety. And with 4.9 out of 5 stars, you know it’s a winner!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Have you ever seen a dress better suited for fall? This classy find can be dressed up or down with a quick change of shoes. The dress is made of a stretchy material that hugs your body in all the right places without squeezing. A riched waistband and pleated detailing are just bonuses!

Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: Yes, these trendy wide-leg jeans are actually on sale. Made of 99% cotton and 1% spandex, these pants are the ideal balance of soft, smooth and stretchy. Wear them with a fitted tank and cardigan this fall for a casual flair or with wedges and a blouse.

Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: One of the best parts about fall is getting to wear leather (and faux leather) again! This mini backpack has two inside slip pockets, three front zip pockets, an inside pocket and a strap that extends 12 inches. Grab it in black or cognac (or both!).