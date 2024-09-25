Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Silhouette Slimming! 17 of the Best Body-Slenderizing Jeans on Amazon — Starting at $16

By
woman wearing chic black and white jacket and blue jeans
Edward Berthelot / Contributor

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For most of Us, there’s nothing that boosts our mood quite like the perfect-fitting pair of jeans. The only thing that could make it better is when they make us look a little extra slender. That’s why we rounded up the 17 best body-slimming jeans we could find — and they all come with the convenience of Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping!

Whether you’re looking for a fashion-forward pair of jeans for nights out on the town or a more elevated style for casual Fridays at work, our roundup has something for you! We found figure-flattering styles that are top trends for the year, like these barrel jeans, but also wardrobe classics, like this Levi’s straight-leg style. The best part is that you don’t have to bust your budget to get them — they start at just $16!

Related: I’m 5’3” — These are the 17 Petite Best Jeans I’ve Found on Amazon

17 of the Best Body-Slimming Jeans on Amazon — Starting at $16

Everyday Classic Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these classic tapered-fit jeans and neither can we!

2. Cute and Casual: Perfect for casual lunch dates or an afternoon of shopping are these Levi’s straight ankle jeans that help to elongate the legs!

3. Plus Size Perfection: Helping to streamline the silhouette are these Lee straight leg jeans that come in an array of plus sizes!

4. Stretchy and Sculpting: These slim fit jeans are made with a special stretchy fabric that’s meant to sculpt and contour the body!

5. Curve-Enhancing: Meant to flatter the curves, these shaping straight jeans have both a figure-enhancing fit and fabric!

6. Better When Bootcut: If you’re a boot lover, you’re definitely going to want to check out these Levi Strauss & Co. jeans that have a modern feel and snug fit!

Related: 15 Ultra-Flattering Fall Dresses on Sale at Walmart

Fashion Forward Styles

7. Our Absolute Favorite! These retro-style jeans are our favorite because of their slimming wide leg design, front pockets and button closure!

8. Best of Barrels: A trend that you’ll be seeing everywhere this fall are these barrel-style jeans that make your legs look smaller than they are!

9. Flared and Fabulous: Take it back to the 70s but in a modern way with these Lee flared jeans that have a mid-rise waistline!

10. Beautifully Baggy: It may not seem like it on the surface, but baggy jeans like this style can make the figure look smaller than it is by hiding it!

11. We Love a Wide Leg: Wide leg jeans like this boyfriend style make the legs look longer and leaner!

12. Keep it Cuffed: A top trend for fall 2024 are cuffed jeans this style features a lengthening wide leg silhouette!

13. Really Cute Rhinestones: These rhinestone-embroidered jeans have a bootcut style that helps to balance out the hips and thighs, helping to proportion the body!

All Under $30!

14. A Best-Seller! These Lee bootcut jeans are a best-selling in Amazon women’s jeans, with over 500 purchased in the last month!

15. Snug and Skinny: These stretchy skinny jeans conform to the body without being too tight, which smoothes out the curves!

16. Feels Like Loungewear: These curve-hugging skinny jeans may look like jeans but they actually feel as comfortable as loungewear!

17. Here for the High Rise: Helping to slim out both the tummy and thighs are these high rise jeans that come in several length options too!

Related: 17 Loose Fall Tops Under $20 on Amazon to Look Like a Hamptons Rich Mom

Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Jeans

Deal of the Day

These Amazon-Bestselling Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Are 67% Off Now View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.