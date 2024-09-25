Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
For most of Us, there’s nothing that boosts our mood quite like the perfect-fitting pair of jeans. The only thing that could make it better is when they make us look a little extra slender. That’s why we rounded up the 17 best body-slimming jeans we could find — and they all come with the convenience of Amazon Prime’s two-day shipping!
Whether you’re looking for a fashion-forward pair of jeans for nights out on the town or a more elevated style for casual Fridays at work, our roundup has something for you! We found figure-flattering styles that are top trends for the year, like these barrel jeans, but also wardrobe classics, like this Levi’s straight-leg style. The best part is that you don’t have to bust your budget to get them — they start at just $16!
17 of the Best Body-Slimming Jeans on Amazon — Starting at $16
Everyday Classic Jeans
1. Our Absolute Favorite! Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these classic tapered-fit jeans and neither can we!
2. Cute and Casual: Perfect for casual lunch dates or an afternoon of shopping are these Levi’s straight ankle jeans that help to elongate the legs!
3. Plus Size Perfection: Helping to streamline the silhouette are these Lee straight leg jeans that come in an array of plus sizes!
4. Stretchy and Sculpting: These slim fit jeans are made with a special stretchy fabric that’s meant to sculpt and contour the body!
5. Curve-Enhancing: Meant to flatter the curves, these shaping straight jeans have both a figure-enhancing fit and fabric!
6. Better When Bootcut: If you’re a boot lover, you’re definitely going to want to check out these Levi Strauss & Co. jeans that have a modern feel and snug fit!
Fashion Forward Styles
7. Our Absolute Favorite! These retro-style jeans are our favorite because of their slimming wide leg design, front pockets and button closure!
8. Best of Barrels: A trend that you’ll be seeing everywhere this fall are these barrel-style jeans that make your legs look smaller than they are!
9. Flared and Fabulous: Take it back to the 70s but in a modern way with these Lee flared jeans that have a mid-rise waistline!
10. Beautifully Baggy: It may not seem like it on the surface, but baggy jeans like this style can make the figure look smaller than it is by hiding it!
11. We Love a Wide Leg: Wide leg jeans like this boyfriend style make the legs look longer and leaner!
12. Keep it Cuffed: A top trend for fall 2024 are cuffed jeans this style features a lengthening wide leg silhouette!
13. Really Cute Rhinestones: These rhinestone-embroidered jeans have a bootcut style that helps to balance out the hips and thighs, helping to proportion the body!
All Under $30!
14. A Best-Seller! These Lee bootcut jeans are a best-selling in Amazon women’s jeans, with over 500 purchased in the last month!
15. Snug and Skinny: These stretchy skinny jeans conform to the body without being too tight, which smoothes out the curves!
16. Feels Like Loungewear: These curve-hugging skinny jeans may look like jeans but they actually feel as comfortable as loungewear!
17. Here for the High Rise: Helping to slim out both the tummy and thighs are these high rise jeans that come in several length options too!