Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
As a short shopper, finding petite pants just is already hard enough, let alone having to check out on the websites of niche retailers. I like the simplicity and quick shipping of Amazon, which already has all my information stored, so all I have to do is click “buy now.” That’s why I rounded up 17 of my favorite petite jean styles from Amazon, so you can have a seamless shopping experience too!
Plus, the retailer is filled with tons of chic style for Us petite-specific shoppers — from trendy wide leg styles to more tapered styles. Some of my top favorites from the list are these best-selling gloria vanderbilt jeans and these trending retro jeans that have a vintage feel and leg slimming effect. They’re also easy on the wallet as well, starting at just $16! Happy shopping!
The 17 Absolute Best Jeans I’ve Found on Amazon for Petite Shoppers
Our Absolute Favorites!
1. Tapered to Perfection: These best-selling tapered jeans are our absolute favorite for their versatile everyday style, comfortable fit and petite size selection!
2. Leg-Slimming: Feel comfortable and confident in these wide leg jeans that have a slimming effect, a retro feel and two front pockets!
3. A Very Good Deal: Great for petite shoppers, these Levi’s straight ankle jeans have a cropped length and are even on sale right now for 60% off!
4. A Shopper Favorite: These Lee bootcut jeans stay a constant on the Amazon best-sellers list and I think it’s because of their flex motion all day comfort!
5. Fabulously Flared: If you’ve got a thing for flared jeans, you’ll definitely want to give this mid-rise style from Lee a look!
6. Plus Size Perfection: Not only do these relaxed fit straight leg jeans come in petite sizes, they also come in plus sizes as well!
The Most Comfortable
7. Stretchy and Soft: Made of a cotton, polyester, viscose and elastane fabric blend, these high-waisted jeans are both soft and stretchy!
8. Curve-Flattering: These Levi’s straight jeans were literally made to flatter the curves, with their body-shaping design!
9. Feels Like Loungewear: These body-shaping skinny jeans may look just like jeans but they actually feel like loungewear with their jegging-like fabric!
10. Tummy Flattering: These ab solution jeans are made with an innovative design that slims out the tummy area, with super stretch fabric, a hidden elastic waistband and slimming panels!
11. Booty-Flattering Bootcuts: These Levi’s bootcut jeans have a booty-hugging design that’ll enhance its natural shape!
12. Easily Elevating: Perfect for casual Fridays in the office, these slimming jeans elevate an outfit instantly with their slim fit and dark wash!
13. An Everyday Go-To: These mid-rise jeans are the perfect everyday go-to, with their versatile design that can go with sweaters, blazers, tees and more!
Trendy and Fun
14. Beautiful Barrels: A top trend in jeans this fall is this barrel style that’s slowly heading to the top of the Amazon best-seller list!
15. Best of Boyfriends: Baggy jeans like this boyfriend style were a top fashion trend of summer and we see it heading into fall as well!
16. We Love a Wide Leg: These wide leg jeans can easily transform your outfit from bland to beautiful!
17. Skinny and Stylish: Being skinny jeans back with this snug-fitting style that comes in several washes like white, light wash and black too!