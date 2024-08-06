Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Mixing gold and silver is a controversial move, but Hailey Bieber is making it a thing — and crushing it in the process.

The fashion mogul posed for an Insta selfie this weekend wearing a pair of mini knot earrings, proving that metals can be successfully mixed and yield an ultra-chic, high-class look. Bieber was dressed for a night out with husband Justin Bieber, sporting the earrings with a fitted red minidress, yellow kitten heels, a slicked-back bun and a baby bump, of course!

Her Heaven Mayhem earrings have a shockingly affordable $90 price tag, but we found the exact look for even less on Amazon. You’d never know the difference! These statement earrings are just the right amount of chunky with the same three-link knot design. Oh, and they’re 40% off right now!

The three-link knot has a gold upper with silver links to dangle, a bold, geometric style that transcends the traditional gold-or-silver rule. Each link is shiny and smooth, pairing beautifully with any silver or gold pieces you already have in your jewelry box. These earrings won’t overpower your look, either, but rather add a modern twist to your ensemble.

And you don’t have to save them for fancy occasions like dinners out, weddings, holidays or date nights with Justin Bieber. The earrings are versatile enough to wear with dresses and sweats alike, making them a great gift (or gift to self) for the fashionista in your life — including you! Throwing on a pair of these earrings is a simple yet surefire way to give your look a luxe flair. You probably won’t want to take them off, especially since they’re free of lead and nickel (and therefore irritation-free!).

Get the Gaokoxi Statement Knot Earrings for $6 (originally $10) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

If you want the look of mixed metals or knot earrings but aren’t a fan of these ones, check out these other lookalike earrings on Amazon, all $20 and under!