I’m a Shopping Writer and These Are the 10 Best Deals During Wayfair’s Labor Day Clearance Event — Up to 70% Off

Labor Day weekend is just around the corner! While we love a good long weekend, we won’t be able to relax until we secure all the best deals. Call it a blessing and a curse!

But since deal hunting is both a hobby and part of our job descriptions, we have a hearty list of all the best deals across retailers. One of the retailers with next-level deals is Wayfair, offering up to 70% off everything from bedroom furniture and living room seating to rugs, appliances, dressers, bakeware, dining sets and more. Yes, we’re serious!

The best news is that the sale just started, so you’re jumping in at the perfect time to snag your top picks before the masses do. From yesterday morning until September 3 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific, everything your home needs (and more) is up for grabs at a steal.

If you’re ready to elevate your home for this season and beyond, check out ten of the best deals for every room!

Steelside Adrianne Bookcase

We can’t believe how luxe this bookcase looks! Grab it for under $100 in this versatile black style — originally $117, now $96!

Jakyb Adjustable Desk

Let this be your sign to try a standing desk. Reviewers adore the sleek style, design and ease of use — originally $165, now $110!

Alesana Linen Parsons Chair Set

Linen is totally in right now and for good reason! These stain-resistant chairs have a modern and elegant look that guests will swoon over — originally $255, now $218!

Arnetra Sideboard Buffet Cabinet

Nail the farmhouse style with over half off this buffet table! You can use it as a console table or entryway table, too — originally $340, now $150!

Asho Solid Wood Platform Bed

Buying a new bed is always a splurge, but you can do so without crossing the $500 mark with this woodsy reeded platform bed — originally $586, now $440!

Aniakudo 3 Drawer End Table

Whether you use it as a nightstand or an end table is up to you. All we know is this is a no-brainer — originally $300, now $127!

Hector Performance Rug

Skip a new couch or sofa — this Kelly Clarkson Home rug is everything your living room needs — originally $340, now $115!

Folmar 5 Dining Set

A glass top is just the beginning when it comes to what makes Us love this five-piece dining room set — originally $480, now $430!

Chessani TV Stand

We’ll just say it: This TV stand should be way more expensive than it is. Grab it in oak, ivory, black or dusty gray — originally $576, now $220!

Baerl Upholstered Sleeper Sofa

This 84-inch couch has reversible cushions, plenty of storage and a classy design that you won’t tire of — originally $600, now $520!