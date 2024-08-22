Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gone are the days when a blender is a blender. When looking for a new blender, we now have to choose between countertop blenders, handheld blenders, immersion blenders, food choppers, personal blenders, stack blenders, food processors and portable blenders, just to name a few. Options are great, but too many options become overwhelming! Plus, your cabinet can’t fit more than one new gadget, so what’s one to do?

If you want the functionality of multiple blender types without a bunch of different bases, cords, attachments and random caps (that will most likely get lost), you’ll want to check out this bestselling Ninja blender system. And if you’re a price-conscious shopper like Us, hang tight . . . you’ll see why this might be one of your most savvy purchases yet!

Get the Ninja Professional Plus AutoIQ Kitchen System for $220 at QVC!

Whether you’re looking to blend up a smoothie, chop veggies, puree soups and sauces, crush ice, mix cookie dough or anything in between, this blender system has you covered. It has just one base and includes a 72-ounce pitcher, two 24-ounce to-go cups and an eight-cup food processor, allowing you to do it all and more! You only need four blade assemblies to maximize the functionality, a major bonus for your cabinet space.

The base itself is ultra-powerful, featuring a high-speed motor and an easy-to-use interface. In addition to the traditional low, medium, high and pulse blending options, there are five presets — smoothie, ice crush, extract, chop and dough — that further streamline the process. No more guesswork! Simply attach the correct piece, choose a blade, click a button and you’re good to go!

The large pitcher and stack blade combo is best used for blending frozen drinks and crushing ice, especially if you have a lot of people coming over to watch fall football. You can use the food processor bowl to make things like dips, sauces, hummus and dressings, or even for chopping onions and garlic, shredding cheese and veggies or kneading dough. We should be asking what this food processor can’t do!

And if you want a single-serve nutrient-dense smoothie, simply put all your ingredients into the cup, attach the extraction blade and blend. This works for protein shakes, too, so there are no excuses for missing your protein goals! There’s a drinking lid for easy transport to and from the gym.

Another bonus: You can toss everything in the dishwasher after use, including the blades! Not only will you save time (which is money), but you’ll save space and real money with this system. Why choose between a blender, a food processor and an on-the-go blender when you can have it all?

