Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Amazon’s End-of-Season Furniture Deals Might Be Even Better Than Labor Day — 22 Living Room, Kitchen and More Deals

By
home
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re approaching the end of the summer faster than we can comprehend. While it’s somewhat sad, it’s also exciting given that fall — and the accompanying pumpkin spice lattes, campfires and cozy movie nights — is just around the corner! One of our other favorite things about the summer-to-fall transition is the slew of Labor Day deals on everything from clothes and beauty products to tech and home furniture. But if we don’t have to wait to start shopping, why wait?

Related: These 8 Retailers Have the Best Pre-Labor Day Furniture Deals

Believe it or not, there are some end-of-season deals on Amazon furniture right now that will make you forget about the Labor Day ones. Whether you’re looking for a new living room couch, dining room set or bedside table, there are endless options for all decor styles!

So if you’re ready to get ahead of the sale-surfing crowd and snag some major furniture deals, read on! These 22 pieces all look way more expensive than they are. You’ll be excited to host fall gatherings to just showcase your luxe-looking Amazon finds!

Bedroom Furniture Deals

Amazon
Amazon

Over 5,000 reviewers give this platform bed frame five stars! The bed features an upholstered headboard, an upholstered mattress foundation and solid wood slats that remove the need for a box spring. It’s suitable for mattresses eight to 14 inches thick!

Living Room Furniture Deals

How classy is this L-shaped couch? This sectional seats four people and has a reversible chaise, allowing you to fit it into your space — not the other way around. It can become a U-shaped couch depending on how you use the ottoman!

Patio Furniture Deals

You can get this three-piece set with two wicker chairs and a square center table for under $100! It’s ideal for small porches or patios and couldn’t be easier to move! The set is the number one bestselling patio conversation set on Amazon . . . we see why!

Kitchen Furniture Deals

We adore the rustic look of this simple dining set! The dark wood gives it a traditional elegant flair while the chairs make it modern, an ideal combo if you ask Us! This table and chairs set works as a dining room table or as a breakfast table in the kitchen.

Related: Nail Rich-Looking Home Decor at Any Budget With These 25 Staples

Helen Mirren wearing purple gown on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Helen Mirren Uses This $23 Moisturizer That Gives Shoppers a ‘Soft Glow!’ View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!