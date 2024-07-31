Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As much as we don’t want to admit it, Labor Day is just around the corner. The turn of July to August makes us realize there’s only one more “real” month of summer before we start cozying up for fall. Eeeek! We love fall, but before we let our minds go there, let’s live it up for this last month of summer — that means planning those barbecues, never skipping a beach day and maybe even picking up pickleball . . . whatever screams “summer” to you!

That said, since it is nearing the end of the season, we’ll start hearing about Labor Day sales pretty soon, especially on items like furniture. But here’s a secret: There are a bunch of pre-Labor Day deals running that you can snag before the masses do — and before the masses even speculate sales!

We found the best furniture deals at our favorite retailers like Wayfair, West Elm, Loveac, Walmart, Target and more that will spruce up your home for the season — and the year — ahead. While everyone else is scrambling to secure a Labor Day deal, you’ll be chilling on a new couch you got for a steal.

Cheers to being ahead!

Lovesac

From now until August 4, you can get 30% off the entire site — yes, everything. That includes bestsellers like this ultra-comfy sac as well as new releases across the site. Whether you’re looking for a new sectional, chair, beanbag or pillow, every item is designed to last a lifetime, so we’d say it’s a worthwhile investment!

See all furniture deals at Lovesac!

Wayfair

We can’t believe this spacious dresser with over 1,500 five-star reviews is on sale. Simple and sleek, this dresser is the functional (and fashionable!) addition your bedroom needs. There are over 443,000 pieces on sale right now, so you’re destined to find a match!

See all furniture deals at Wayfair!

Walmart

If you’re not sure, you can’t go wrong with a bestseller. This set of dining room chairs pairs perfectly with your quiet luxury aesthetic, especially if you opt for the white variety. Grab this set of four or a new bookshelf, coffee table, dining room couch, sofa or console table for a deal that doesn’t seem real!

See all furniture deals at Walmart!

Amazon

The festivities don’t end after Prime Day! Nail the farmhouse look with this quaint buffet cabinet or find a furniture piece that suits your industrial, modern, coastal or rustic needs. Most pieces will arrive at your door in just a few days, so it’s time to get excited!

See all furniture deals at Amazon!

Bed Bath and Beyond

If you have an outdoor patio, now’s the time to grab a new couch or dining table set! Bed Bath and Beyond is offering up to 20% off everything and everything patio furniture as well as 65% off outdoor rugs, 25% off gazebos and more. You’ll thank yourself at this time next year!

See all furniture deals at Bed Bath and Beyond!

Target

$250 off this coastal-inspired 72-inch TV stand? Count Us in! Target has major deals on living room, bedroom, kitchen, home office and even entryway furniture, so you’ll want to take a scan or two through.

See all furniture deals at Target!

Nathan James

This minimalist ladder bookshelf is everything we dream about in boho mid-century decor. Choose between five or six shelves and plenty of color options to customize your space! Nathan James is offering up to 60% off right now on bestselling couches, patio seating and more.

See all furniture deals at Nathan James!

Birch Lane

If you’ve been looking to get a new bed, now’s your time! This luxe upholstered sleigh bed will make you sleep like a queen while elevating the look of your space tenfold. And if a bed isn’t on your wishlist, no worries — you can grab a nightstand, dining table or new couch!

See all furniture deals at Birch Lane!