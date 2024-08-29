Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Everyone knows how important daily movement is for our physical and mental health, but not everyone knows how equally important rest days are. Rest days give the mind and body time to recover from strenuous activity, allowing it to repair muscles, prevent muscle fatigue and ultimately improve workout performance. They also allow for a psychological break which prevents burnout and frees up time to spend with loved ones, play an instrument, take up painting or do some other hobby. Rest days are good!

Related: 17 Comfy Amazon Lounge Sets for Road Trips This Fall — All Under $30 Either you love ’em or you hate ’em. Road trips are a mixed bag for some of Us type-A individuals with a hard time sitting down, but when you really think about it, getting in the car and ending up somewhere completely different is a neat way to see the country! With some good snacks, […]

A rest day can entail a complete break from exercise or light exercise like walking, yoga and stretching, but either way, the right outfit is key. Dressing like a bum won’t make you feel great on a day off, so it has to be a balance! That said, lululemon has the perfect — and we mean perfect — selection of loungewear that will make you look and feel your best while you rest, recover and rejuvenate.

These pieces can be worn for lounging around the house or for light exercise, so find what works best for you! Whether you’re in the mood for full-blown sweats, shorts, tees, lounge pants or anything in between, there’s a fall staple waiting for you at lululemon. Let’s jump in!

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

If you don’t already have this bestseller, let this be your sign. It comes in a bunch of trendy colors to match your vibe, whether understated and chill or bright and vibrant.

Get the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie for $118 at lululemon!

Modal High-Rise Lounge Pant

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of slipping into a lululemon lounge pant, especially this one that’s made of a silky soft modal and Lycra elastane blend.

Get the Modal High-Rise Lounge Pant for $98 at lululemon!

Modal Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt

Need a go-to top? This short-sleeve shirt can be dressed down with sweatpants or up for a walk through town with leggings, sneakers and your favorite belt bag.

Get the Modal Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Shirt for $58 at lululemon!

Softstreme High-Rise Short 4″

Pockets, a cinchable waist and a cool interior lining are just a few things we adore about these versatile shorts. You can wear them around the house all year round!

Get the Softstreme High-Rise Short 4″ for $78 at lululemon!

Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew

Nail the oversized look with this flattering find that has a slight crop, hitting just around the waistband. Try tucking it into your favorite pair of lounge pants!

Get the Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew for $118 at lululemon!

Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Jogger

Get ready to feel like you’re lounging in a cloud. These joggers come in regular and short lengths designed for heights under 5 foot 4 inches.

Get the Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Jogger for $118 at lululemon!

Modal Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

An asymmetrical hem gives this long-sleeve top a trendy flair, especially paired with high-rise bottoms. It’s naturally breathable, sweat-wicking and ultra-stretchy!

Get the Modal Relaxed-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt for $68 at lululemon!

Scuba Oversized Full Zip

Lounging calls for layering. Wear this brand-new zip-up over a tank top to ensure you don’t get too hot or too cold while you relax.

Get the Scuba Oversized Full Zip for $128 at lululemon!

Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Short 7″

Mid-length shorts are totally in right now! These scuba shorts have a 7-inch length that hits mid-thigh. You’ll love the cotton-blend fleece fabric!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Scuba Mid-Rise Oversized Short 7″ for $78 at lululemon!