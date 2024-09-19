Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sneakers are everyone’s shoe of choice lately in the fashion, comfort and versatility departments, including rich moms! But rich moms have a one-of-a-kind sneaker look that they’ve claimed as their own — think luxe colors, simple styles, classy materials and comfy soles. If you’re on the prowl for a new everyday sneaker to wear with jeans this fall and winter, make it a rich mom sneaker!

The trendiest picks are actually on Amazon with plenty of designer lookalikes in the mix. We gathered 13 of the best rich mom sneakers, all of which pair beautifully with pants, skirts and dresses alike. These ultra-chic sneakers are comfier than gym shoes, classier than sandals and are guaranteed to elevate your outfit tenfold!

1. Classic Veja: If you’re okay with a triple-digit splurge, this Veja sneaker is the archetype of flat rich mom sneakers. We adore the shiny detailing and elegant clean style — $150!

2. Comfort foam: This foam sneaker is Amazon’s choice for a reason! Snag the style in a neutral color like white, silver or black or even a sequin design for some pizzazz — originally $45, now $35!

3. Genuine leather: Sassy and chic, these platform sneakers give you an extra inch and a half of height while making you think you’re walking on trampolines — originally $59, now $53!

4. Hamptons mom: Something about these nautical Tommy Hilfiger women’s sneakers screams East Coast. The sneaker is slightly nautical and 110% trendy — $59!

5. Bold beauty: These glittery star sneakers may not be Golden Goose, but they sure look like it! These bedazzled shoes add the perfect level of sparkle to neutral outfits — $35!

6. Guess what?: We can’t believe this bestselling Guess sneaker is under $40! Nearly 20,000 reviewers give the shoes five stars. Silver hardware and denim-looking print are just two things we love — originally $59, now $39!

7. Grandpa shoes: In case you missed it, both dad and grandpa sneakers are high fashion right now. These New Balances nail the look while adding a feminine touch — originally $90, now $85!

8. Simple, not boring: Everyone needs a staple pair of white sneakers that goes with absolutely everything! You’ll have these flat leather Pumas in your daily rotation — guaranteed — originally $70, now $46!

9. Secretly Adidas: You may associate Adidas sneakers with running shoes, but these dainty sneakers will alter your everyday outfit world — originally $80, now $52!

10. Balenciaga who?: Look no further for an ultra-chunky pair of kicks that will have everyone thinking you spent thousands. The stitching and detailed design make these an automatic ‘yes’ for Us — originally $47, now $44!

11. Steve Madden: You can’t go wrong with a classic, especially when it’s a Steve Madden sneaker with a one-inch platform, lace-up design and star embellishment — $80!

12. Gold gal: Wear these quilted leather Guess sneakers with jeans, a white blouse gold jewelry and your favorite handbag and get ready to turn some heads — originally $62, now $59!

13. Dolce Vita: We’re a little (a lot) obsessed with the vanilla pearls on these shiny flat sneakers. “I’ve received so many compliments,” one reviewer writes, “and I love how they elevate even the simplest outfits” — $160!