Whether you have a rich aunt who lives in Southampton or not, you can imagine the style. These gals are luxe and classy, giving classic country club style a contemporary edge that exudes timeless sophistication. High-quality materials, solid colors, layers and statement accessories are just a few elements of their wardrobes!

When she’s not decked to the nines, you’ll find your Hamptons aunt in a casual fall dress that’s flowy and chic in an elegant yet understated way. We’ve been coveting the look from afar, but we want an everyday Hamptons aunt dress, too! While she likely snags most of her clothes from stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, the look doesn’t have to break the bank; in fact, you can score lookalike dresses starting at just $13!

If you’re like Us and want to nail the Hamptons aunt aesthetic this fall, check out these Amazon dresses that look way more expensive than they are. Now grab a glass of champagne and let’s jump in!

Mini Dresses

1. Wrapped up: If you’ve got brunch with the girls, a wedding or a baby shower this fall, we found the perfect dress! A wrap design and lantern sleeves are just a few highlights.

2. Rich mom: Chances are her kids are enrolled in a private boarding school abroad. This cozy dress can be worn to everything from PTA meetings to nice dinners and movie nights!

3. Ultra-chic: We can’t get over how classy this collared v-neck sweater dress is for all of your day-to-day activities. Wear it with a belt for a professional style!

4. Simple, not boring: Tiers, lantern sleeves, a soft v-neck and pleated detailing make this long-sleeve dress a slam dunk in our book.

5. Details matter: If you need a nice dress that nails both quiet luxury and Hamptons styles, meet your new go-to outfit.

6. Lounge day: Rich Hamptons aunts don’t lounge in sweatpants. This crewneck dress has long sleeves, a ribbed material that lengthens the body and a trendy front pocket for added style!

7. Trendsetter alert: This oversized sweatshirt dress was released less than a month ago, so get ready to be the fashion icon of your street, neighborhood or city!

8. Ribbed style: Hidden pockets are just one standout feature of this collared mini! We adore the partial button-down style and the casual semi-boho style.

Midi Dresses

9. Sweater dress: This outfit will make you look and feel like you own a yacht in Italy. The black stripes and sleeve buttons are nautical yet not too nautical (if you know what we mean).

10. Classy act: Made of a lightweight and flowy material, this dress is ideal for transitional weather and gals who run on the warm side. Good luck choosing just one color!

11. Total stunner: When you know, you know. This puff-sleeve dress has a one-of-a-kind flair that you’re destined to get complimented on!

12. Wedding bound: There will be proposals at the end of the night when you wear this flowy dress! Subtle floral detailing makes this smocked dress look expensive.

13. Boutique find: Why settle for anything other than a flattering dress you can wear with absolutely everything for absolutely everything?

14. Button front: You’ll stun without even trying when you wear this cotton midi! The sleeves are elbow-length, allowing you to show off any bangle bracelets you have in your jewelry box.

15. Super stretchy: We’re all about comfort here! This sophisticated three-quarter-sleeve number is made of a rayon and spandex blend that seriously feels like loungewear.

16. Slouchy fit: It’s no wonder this long-sleeve sweater dress is Amazon’s choice! A side slit, v-neck design, lapels and flare sleeves are a few things that make this a swoon-worthy find.

Maxi Dresses

17. Pattern princess: While most Hamptons dresses are solid in color, this patterned dress checks all the rich-looking boxes with its trendy print and flowy style.

18. Head turner: You’ll feel like the best version of yourself when you strut around in this tiered maxi dress with lantern sleeves.

19. Crowd favorite: It’s cute, cozy, soft, loose, trendy and only $30 . . . what’s the catch? Probably just that the side split maxi will sell out fast!

20. Go with the flow: Something about the color navy screams East Coast. This loose and flowy crewneck dress is a modest pick that can be dressed up or down with a quick change of accessories!

21. Fashion statement: Ruffles, flutter sleeves and a tie neck are some of our favorite things about this classy short-sleeve party dress.