Anyone who doesn’t get razor bumps while shaving is lying . . . or so we thought. There are plenty of reasons why we get razor bumps ranging from a dull razor to ingrown hairs, but regardless, they are unpleasant, unappealing and occasionally painful. While they can develop anywhere you shave, they are more likely to form on delicate skin.

But in case you’re wondering, no, razor bumps are not permanently etched into your shaving future! Following certain tips and protocols can make a smooth shave the new norm — every time. First things first, make sure to shave when your hair (and skin) is soft, preferably at the end of your shower. If you’re not taking a shower, hold a warm washcloth over the area for a minute or two to loosen the hair follicles.

Second, be sure to shave in the direction your hair grows, also known as “with the grain”. This prevents unnecessary irritation. Third, make sure to change out your razor every five to seven shaves to keep the blade sharp and help it glide on the skin. Fourth, use the right products! Dry shaving or shaving without the proper products is bound to give you razor bumps, even if you follow the steps above.

But using the wrong products can send you back to square one. If you want to know what we recommend for shaving, check out a few of our favorites below! We’ve got your entire pre, during and post-shave routines covered. Cheers to a smooth girl winter!

Truly Beauty Pre-Shave Exfoliator

We’re all about going the natural route! This pre-shave scrub will make you a “smooth legend”, getting rid of dead skin while brightening, healing and hydrating. You’ll adore the coconut, passion fruit, grape and lavender scent!

Get the Truly Beauty Pre-Shave Exfoliator for $28 on Amazon!

Dylonic Exfoliating Brush

If you want to exfoliate without any chemicals or products, check out this exfoliating brush! Designed to be suitable for the legs, armpits and bikini line alike, this scrubber really works to clean the skin. The bristles are gentle and soft, so don’t worry about irritation!

Get the Dylonic Exfoliating Brush for $8 on Amazon!

Nouria Intimate Pre-Shave Oil Elixir

This pre-shave oil doubles as a post-shave moisturizer! Simply massage it into the skin a minute or two before shaving and you’re good to go. It contains nourishing oils and extracts to deeply hydrate your most sensitive skin.

Get the Nouria Intimate Pre-Shave Oil Elixir for $16 on Amazon!

Gilette Venus 2-in-1 Cleanser and Shave Gel

Why choose between a great pre-shave cleanser and a shaving gel when you can have both? This bestseller is pH-balanced, dermatologist and gynecologist-tested and free of harmful chemicals, making it ideal intimate shaving.

Get the Gilette Venus 2-in-1 Cleanser and Shave Gel for $7 (originally $10) on Amazon!

Flamingo Foaming Shaving Gel

With nearly perfect reviews, this foaming shave gel contains aloe vera, Sicilian lemon and iris to soothe, condition and smooth the skin. It’s a must for shaving any part of the body!

Get the Flamingo Foaming Shaving Gel for $18 on Amazon!

Billie Whipped Shave Cream

If you have sensitive skin to begin with, this is the ideal shaving cream for you! Free of fragrances, colors, aerosols, sulfates and parabens, the cream is instead packed with nourishing coconut oil, allantoin, aloe vera and shea butter.

Get the Billie Whipped Shave Cream for $9 on Amazon!

WooWoo Soothing Balm

You won’t go without this post-shave balm ever again! Irritated skin is met with clean, natural ingredients that make it “smoother than a dolphin’s nose” down there. It serves as both a preventative and curative barrier for the skin, keeping it soft and ultra-hydrated at all times!

Get the WooWoo Soothing Balm for $14 on Amazon!

DeoDoc Shaving Essentials Bundle

If you want the entire smooth girl routine in one fell swoop, you can’t go wrong with this intimate shaving essentials bundle. It contains a pre-shave oil, shaving foam, after-shave balm and an ingrown hair exfoliator that smell like fresh coconut. It’s love!

Get the DeoDoc Shaving Essentials Bundle for $100 (originally $109) at DeoDoc!