It’s fall, y’all! The chill in the air is just around the corner — even though it doesn’t feel like it quite yet. The leaves are about to change, the pumpkin patches will open and the cardigans will come out. But arguably the most exciting so-called feature of fall has already started. If you know, you know!

Pumpkin spice everything is in full swing and you won’t hear Us complaining. We adore the sweet and spicy combo for everything from cookies and breads to lattes, yogurt, oatmeal and pancakes. (The line is crossed with things like pumpkin spice Cup Noodles, chips and Oreos . . . that’s just our opinion.)

Lately, we’ve been craving pumpkin spice lattes 24/7, but traditional PLSs are not only expensive, but are loaded with chemicals, carbs, sugars (50 grams!) and saturated fats. A splurge every once in a while is fine, but we tasted something that will make you forget about those calorie bombs forever! It’s high in protein, full of vitamins and minerals, contains zero grams of added sugar and will help you reach your health and fitness goals.

This bestselling protein shake has over 170,ooo five-star reviews, making it the number one protein drink on Amazon! The limited-edition pumpkin spice flavor tastes like a crisp, cool day of baking and jumping in the leaves. We’re not kidding when we say this shake tastes so indulgent that it feels like cheating!

The key word is feels — each bottle contains 30 grams of protein and only 160 calories, ideal for a breakfast boost or a midday pick-me-up. And if you don’t consider yourself an active individual, note that protein shakes aren’t just for athletes; in fact, they can be just as beneficial for everyday people like Us! Protein is an essential nutrient that plays a major role in satiety, immune function, cell repair and preserving muscle mass — not just for those looking to compete in a marathon or train for a bodybuilding competition.

In addition to keeping you fuller longer, the formula contains plenty of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that arm your immune system for the upcoming flu season. Vitamins C, D and E as well as zinc and calcium are the main superstars, but just check out the nutrition label for yourself . . . there are rows and rows of vitamins! This drink is also keto-friendly, low in fat, kosher and gluten-free.

If you want to hop on the PSL train, this drink makes the absolute best pumpkin spice lattes when mixed into coffee. We’ve made iced pumpkin spice lattes lately since it’s been so hot outside, but you can always go the traditional warm route! But coffee is just the beginning when it comes to versatility. This shake makes a tasty addition to oatmeal, smoothies, shakes, baked goods and even homemade ice cream!

And if you love the concept of this shake but want a different flavor, there are plenty of bestselling options to choose from. Caramel and cinnamon roll are a couple of our other fall favorites!

Get the Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice Shake for $30 (originally $32) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

