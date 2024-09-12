Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s all fun and games applying dip powder (if you’re a DIY girl like me) or getting it done . . . taking it off, however, is something I dread for days! Seeing my natural nails always catches me off guard after back-to-back manis, so maybe that’s part of it. But the main source of dread is anticipating sitting for 20 to 30 minutes with my hands in a fragrant bowl of acetone, unable to do, touch or grab anything, only to have it leave the polish still fully intact. Time to start again!

I’ve been doing my own nails for a while now and I still hadn’t found a way to make the removal process bearable, efficient or effective — until now. This powerful formula contains 90% acetone and 10% essential oils, so it removes polish while prepping, cleaning and conditioning the nails. It’s called a three-in-one remover for a reason!

While most acetone-based products instantly dry out the nails, this one contains lavender, grape seed and jojoba oils to soothe and hydrate while it does its job. My nails don’t crack or peel after using this remover, which says a lot given how damaging the entire dip powder process can be for the nails! My nail beds look moisturized and nourished after using this formula rather than the dry, funky white look I’m used to seeing following dip powder removal. From what I can tell, my nails approve!

Although the formula is mostly acetone, this remover doesn’t have the traditional eye-watering smell, but rather a pleasant lemon scent that I enjoy sitting with for 15 minutes. And when I say 15 minutes, I mean 15 minutes maximum. It’s a one-and-done swipe of a cotton ball and my old dip manicure is gone!

But this formula doesn’t just work for removing dip powder. It’s effective at removing regular polish, glitter polish, gel and acrylic nails as well! The only difference is the soaking time needed, but none require more than 15 minutes. In fact, regular polish requires only three seconds!

In my experience, the best way to remove dip powder is to either fill a bowl with remover and soak the nails or wrap each finger in a cotton ball and foil. Either way, you’ll be shocked by how spotless your nails are when your timer goes off! Once you try it, you’ll see why this remover has so many five-star reviews.

“Not only did it use half as much cotton balls to remove,” one reviewer wrote, “it left my fingers, tips, and nails feeling soft and moisturized, not dry and hard. I think I just might be in love… definitely two enthusiastic thumbs up!!”

Get the Modelones Pleascenet Nail Polish Remover for $13 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

