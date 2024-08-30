Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a smell person, welcome to the club. There’s something alluring about a great perfume or a subtly-scented home, especially during the cool months. We adore a good candle and the ambiance it provides, but we’re not too crazy about the fact that one, there’s fire and two, the smell doesn’t last for long after blowing it out.

Related: 7 European Fragrances to Smell Expensive — Starting at Just $42 Finding a good perfume is challenging on so many levels. You want it to be versatile — not too strong, not too weak, not too floral, not too warm, not too woodsy . . . ahh! The list goes on and on. In simple terms, you want a fragrance that makes people say “Wow, I […]

Air fresheners are another option, but those tend to have a synthetic smell and don’t last for long, either. If you’ve been on the hunt for a way to make your home smell warm, cozy, luxe and inviting without the stress or fleeting scent of a candle or spray, a fragrance diffuser is the way to go!

There are a wide variety of fragrance diffusers, ranging from reed diffusers to wall plug-ins and oil-based diffusers, many of which we’ve tested out; plenty are “all talk”, so to speak, but we’ve found a handful that genuinely light up the room . . . for your nose. Most of our favorites can be found right on Amazon!

So read on to see our tried-and-true faves! Oh, and get ready for endless compliments from your guests.

Aromatech Ambience Scent Diffuser

How luxe is this machine? Yes, it’a a splurge, but a splurge well worth it. The ceramic machine is quiet and sleek, ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms and more. The scent offerings are swoon-worthy!

Get the Aromatech Ambience Scent Diffuser for $198 on Amazon!

Aera Mini Home Diffuser Plug-In

Beach house, Tuscan villa and English cottage are just a few of the many things you can transform your home into with this mini diffuser. It’s small but mighty . . . like, up to 400 square feet mighty! Check out the other colors.

Get the Aera Mini Home Fragrance Diffuser Plug-In for $95 on Amazon!

Enviroscent Non-Toxic Essential Oil Diffuser

What a steal! This lavender and honey-scented diffuser is made without chemicals, contaminants, endocrine disruptors and toxins that cause more harm than good in your body. The boho chic style is ideal atop a desk or shelf!

Get the Enviroscent Non-Toxic Essential Oil Diffuser for $17 on Amazon!

Apotheke Bitter Cherry Reed Diffuser

If you’re looking for something that creates a candle-like ambiance in your space, look no further than this bitter cherry and spicy cardamom blend that is as tantalizing as it sounds. The scent lasts for three to four months!

Get the Bitter Cherry Reed Diffuser for $60 at Apotheke!

Aromatru Smart Aromatherapy Diffuser

We love the way this waterless oil diffuser can diffuse up to four bottles of essential oils at the same time. You can even control how long each oil diffuses — up to 24 hours. It leaves no mess, either!

Get the Aromatru Smart Aromatherapy Diffuser for $196 on Amazon!

Kai Signature Reed Diffuser

Kai’s signature scent is a fave of Khloe Kardashian, so if you don’t take our word for it, take hers! This reed diffuser smells like a tropical Hawaiian vacation, perfect for the bathroom or entryway.

Get the Kai Signature Reed Diffuser for $84 on Amazon!

Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffuser

We can’t believe this smart fragrance diffuser is 25% off! The diffuser monitors the room temperature, the scent intensity and how much is left of each vial. The vials are good for up to 120 hours!

Get the Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffuser for $37 (originally $50) on Amazon!

Prosecco Reed Diffuser

This classy diffuser looks like something you’d find in Italy! The fragrance has notes of apricot, sugared black currant, vanilla, passionfruit and sandalwood, making it a well-rounded scent anyone will enjoy!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Prosecco Reed Diffuser for $54 (originally $68) at Sunday Citizen!