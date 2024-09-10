11 Best Gifts for Health-Conscious People

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all have at least a few of these people in our lives. Whether they take 5 a.m. hot yoga classes, buy only organic, swear by their mindfulness routine or are always raving about a new greens powder, most of Us have a slew of wellness gurus in our lives. These are the types of people who seem to have it all figured out!

Gift shopping for a health fanatic, however, isn’t a gluten-free cakewalk, especially since they tend to fall on the particular side. That’s not to mention there are seemingly endless categories of health-conscious people! That said, we’re pretty sure we’ve got them all covered.

Whether you’re shopping for a keto queen, hot yogi, hormone health enthusiast, devoted marathoner, essential oil mom, mindful maven, organic skincare junkie or anyone in between, you’ll find the perfect gift below. So grab a non-GMO matcha latte and let’s get into it!

BrüMate Era 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Price: $45 Description Best for the Overhydrator: Every wellness guru has a (slightly oversized) tumbler of H2O at the ready! This stainless steel tumbler is 100% leakproof, even when it tips on its side at a perpetually inconvenient time. And no, it's not a Stanley knockoff; according to Executive Editor Tercius Bufete, it's better! Tercius goes as far as to call it the "true winner" of the 2024 water bottle wars. See it!

Full Leaf Tea Co. Organic Sleeping TranquiliTea Price: $15 Description Best for the Person Who Values Relaxation: There's a tea for that! This brand has a seemingly endless variety of teas to help with everything from energy and stress relief to digestion, colds and skin health. This sleeping tea is slightly minty and a touch floral with pieces of chamomile, lavender, peppermint, valerian root and rooibos — all organic. It's as relaxing as it sounds and has become a staple in our evening routines! See it!

Ooly Noted! 2-in-1 Pen and Highlighter Set Price: $15 Description Best for the Overly Organized Person: As any wellness enthusiast would tell you, staying organized is key to maintaining a healthy mind! These bright two-in-one pens and highlighters are each wrapped in a motivational quote to get you through your day. Lauren Anderson, our Shopping Editor for Woman's World and First for Women, says she always has a pack of these colorful pens and highlighters on her desk for meetings. Lauren's pretty organized, so we'll take her word for it! See it!

You save: 9% Perfect Keto Mallow Munch Breakfast Bars Price: $21 $23 Description Best for the Perpetual Snacker: These keto marshmallow bars will make them think they're cheating on their diet while actually helping them reach their goals. With only 80 calories per bar, zero grams of sugar and nine grams of protein, these Rice Krispie-like bars make for a tasty and guilt-free snack. I've been enjoying these as a pre-workout snack or even as dessert if I'm craving something sweet! See it!

Yogasleep Dohm Classic The Original White Noise Sound Machine Price: $48 Description Best for the Person Who Needs at Least Eight Hours: Any wellness enthusiast knows how important sleep is. Our resident snooze expert and former Commerce Editor Suzy Forman uses this white noise machine to drown out her neighbor's darling yet rowdy German Shepherd, noting that the sound of her air conditioner just wasn't cutting it. "I’m not so in love with how the dog goes on a barking spree at 5:30 a.m.," she explains, "so I grabbed this white noise machine. Its natural, soothing sound is the result of a fan-based mechanism, providing the sounds of rushing air without the actual airflow." See it!

Setex Blue Light Blocking Glasses Price: $30 Description Best for the Late-Night Emailer: Blue light glasses are an evening scroller's best friend! These shades are one of the easiest ways to reduce digital eye strain and improve sleep quality. Some blue light glasses are suited only for certain face shapes, however these glasses have an ultra-versatile design that fits both my face and my dad's face — which are very different. They even have anti-slip nose pads for added comfort! See it!

Gardyn 4.0 Hydroponics Growing System & Vertical Garden Planter Price: $849 Description Best for the Veggie Connoisseur: Contrary to popular belief, you don't a large backyard to have a garden . . . in fact, you don't need a backyard at all! This indoor smart garden is apartment-friendly and is suitable for growing greens, herbs, fruits and veggies. Tercius has been growing kale, peppers, basil and so much more in his small New York apartment. It's no wonder he's been whipping up so many veggie-lovers pizzas lately! "The price tag may scare off a few people," he says, "but for those who want to grow their own vegetables but lack the land to start — this is worth every penny." See it!

Allbirds Tree Gliders Price: $135 Description Best for the Person Who's Always on the Move: Nothing shows you support their fit king or queen status like a new pair of kicks. This go-with-everything shoe is the perfect addition to any active lifestyle, suitable for the gym and life alike! All of the color options are fairly neutral, but if you want to help them nail the white shoe trend, opt for the blizzard-white color! You just may end up grabbing a pair for yourself. And since the (already bestselling) Tree Glider was just released in August, chances are they won't already have it! See it!

Sweet Leaf Water Drops Price: $5 Description Best for the Person Who Cut Out Soda (Pop): Even Us health nuts forget to drink water sometimes. This water enhancer contains zero added sugars, artificial colors or artificial flavors, making it a clean (and tasty!) way to drink more water. I keep one of these in my car and another on my desk, two places I often find myself forgetting to hydrate. Plus, they're much more affordable than ready-to-drink beverages! The drops would make the perfect stocking stuffer. See it!

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Smart Ring Price: $349 Description Best for the Fitness Fanatic: While not a budget-friendly pick, per say, this wearable fitness tracker is everything the gym rat in your life dreams of and more. It tracks sleep, activity, recovery, stress, heart rate and more, providing an in-depth analysis whenever you fancy. Plus, the ring is water-resistant, has a battery life up to seven days and looks pretty snazzy, too! According to Tercius, it tracks activities without you even having to press start. And it's not just gym people who love this ring. The Oura Ring has an A-lister following that includes Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber! See it!

Grace & Company Pure Satin Pillowcase Price: $21 Description Best for the Clean Beauty Obsessed: Tossing and turning at night can be tough on the hair. Instead of relying on products and chemicals to tame frizz, the beauty guru in your life can switch to this ultra-soft pillowcase! It utilizes pure satin to reduce friction and static which cause breakage, frizz and dullness. The pillowcase also promotes healthy, glowy, wrinkle-free skin! See it!