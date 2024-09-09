Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The holiday season is more than three months away, but ’tis the season for pre-holiday shopping. That’s right. It’s time to stock up on goodies for everyone who made it to the top of your list this year. If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably stocked up on thoughtful gifts for your mom and practical presents for your dad, but what about your loved ones who are upset with hair, makeup and skincare? You know, the beauty mavens obsessed with the latest #BeautyTok trend. If you’re not too sure which gifts will make your beauty-loving family members this year, you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of the best beauty gifts and your loved ones won’t be disappointed.

The best place to start is by taking a look at what they love most. Perhaps they’re fans of affordable skincare staples? Maybe enjoy splurging on luxe products? No matter your budget, this list of best beauty gifts has something for everyone. Whether they’re fans of celeb-loved products or want to test out new fragrances, we’ve got you covered. Scroll ahead to check out everything from everyday facial towels to fast-acting hair-drying tools. Just be prepared to earn the title of best gift giver!

You save: -13% Clean Skin Club Clean Towels Price: $36 $32 Description Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Have a Strict Cleansing Routine: Drying your face with the same towel you use on your body can lead to irritation and breakouts. The Clean Skin Club Clean Towels are made with advanced cellulose fiber technology to dry the skin while supporting skin barrier function. "I bought these for my husband for his birthday, but I may or may not have immediately decided to grab a box for myself too," says Shop with Us Commerce Editor, Suzy Forman! Buy at Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Price: $429 Description Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Want to Shorten Their Wash Day: The beauty buff in your life won't thank you enough after they unwrap the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Not only is it sleek and ultra-lightweight, but it dries the hair so quickly! Buy at Amazon

Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray Description Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Experience Redness and Inflammation: Make sure the beauty buff in your life is prepared for unexpected breakouts courtesy of this soothing, redness-reducing toning spray. It's enriched with hypochlorous acid to support the skin barrier and minimize irritation. Shop with Us writer Olivia Hanson is a huge fan of the spray. "I used to think that nothing would be able to help cure my redness until I tried the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray!" Buy at Amazon

FENTY BEAUTY Trace’d Out Pencil Lip Liner Description Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Love a Lippie That Won't Budge: Fenty Beauty's brand-new Trace'd Out Pencil Lip Liner is a hit with shoppers online and on social media. The creamy, long-lasting liner comes in 10 different shades. So many shoppers have shared before and after clips of the smudge-proof liner holding up well after eating and drinking! Buy at Ulta Beauty

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Price: $24 Description Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Can't Get Enough of Lip Masks: You can't go wrong with delivering the gift of smooth, supple lips. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask is a hit with shoppers online, and with the Shop with Us team, too. Olivia says she uses this Sydney Sweeney-approved lippie "for one simple reason: it works!" Buy at Amazon

OUAI Hand Wash and Hand Lotion Set Price: $64 Description Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Love to Incorporate Bits and Pieces of Luxury: Sometimes all it takes is a subtle nod to add a luxurious touch to one's home. Ouai's Exfoliating Hand Soap Duo does just that. It's enriched with gentle ingredients like castor oil, avocado and rosehip to soothe and hydrate while eliminating germs! Buy at Amazon

Dashing Diva Glaze Nail Strips Price: $16 Description Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Experience Last-Minute Nail Woes: Suzy says she recommends "these gel nail strips to everyone" she knows. According to the Shop with Us editor, they came in handy after she "got a horrific manicure" before she had to travel for her wedding. "I rush-ordered a pack of these to my maid of honor’s apartment and applied them myself the day before the wedding. They looked unbelievably gorgeous!" Buy at Amazon

Primera Oil-To-Foam Cleanser Price: $26 Description Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Are Serious About Makeup Removal: Primera's Oil-to-Foam Cleanser simplifies the makeup removal process. The dual-action solution starts off as an oil, but turns into a bubbly foam when it comes in contact with water. The foamy cleanser thoroughly melts away makeup while cleansing pores to eliminate blackheads and other pollutants! Buy at Amazon