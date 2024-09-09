Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The holiday season is more than three months away, but ’tis the season for pre-holiday shopping. That’s right. It’s time to stock up on goodies for everyone who made it to the top of your list this year. If you’re anything like Us, you’ve probably stocked up on thoughtful gifts for your mom and practical presents for your dad, but what about your loved ones who are upset with hair, makeup and skincare? You know, the beauty mavens obsessed with the latest #BeautyTok trend. If you’re not too sure which gifts will make your beauty-loving family members this year, you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of the best beauty gifts and your loved ones won’t be disappointed.
The best place to start is by taking a look at what they love most. Perhaps they’re fans of affordable skincare staples? Maybe enjoy splurging on luxe products? No matter your budget, this list of best beauty gifts has something for everyone. Whether they’re fans of celeb-loved products or want to test out new fragrances, we’ve got you covered. Scroll ahead to check out everything from everyday facial towels to fast-acting hair-drying tools. Just be prepared to earn the title of best gift giver!
NuFACE Mini + Microcurrent Facial Device Kit
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Love Trying Out New Devices:
If you're on the gifting hunt for a skincare savant, chances are they are probably obsessing over the NuFACE Mini+ Microcurrent Facial Device. The FDA-cleared tool delivers low-level electrical currents to sculpt and tighten.
Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Have a Strict Cleansing Routine:
Drying your face with the same towel you use on your body can lead to irritation and breakouts. The Clean Skin Club Clean Towels are made with advanced cellulose fiber technology to dry the skin while supporting skin barrier function. "I bought these for my husband for his birthday, but I may or may not have immediately decided to grab a box for myself too," says Shop with Us Commerce Editor, Suzy Forman!
Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Love a Flawless Base:
Any beauty maven knows that a flawless base sets the stage for a smooth, filter-looking finish. Danessa Myricks' viral Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder blew up on TikTok for its texture-reducing and blurring results. It also absorbs sweat!
The Rootist Densify Concentrated Shampoo
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts with Thinning Strands:
Get ready to help your loved one strengthen their strands. The Rootist's brand-new Densify Concentrated Shampoo instantly thickens strands while promoting fuller-looking hair over time.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Want to Shorten Their Wash Day:
The beauty buff in your life won't thank you enough after they unwrap the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer. Not only is it sleek and ultra-lightweight, but it dries the hair so quickly!
Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Experience Redness and Inflammation:
Make sure the beauty buff in your life is prepared for unexpected breakouts courtesy of this soothing, redness-reducing toning spray. It's enriched with hypochlorous acid to support the skin barrier and minimize irritation. Shop with Us writer Olivia Hanson is a huge fan of the spray. "I used to think that nothing would be able to help cure my redness until I tried the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray!"
Yves Saint Laurent Libre Flowers and Flames Eau de Parfum
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Live for Floral Fragrances:
As a beauty writer with a knack for floral fragrances, Yves Saint Laurent Libre Flowers and Flames Eau de Parfum is one of my favorite releases to hit the beauty scene this year. It's long-lasting and I get compliments every time I wear it!
FENTY BEAUTY Trace’d Out Pencil Lip Liner
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Love a Lippie That Won't Budge:
Fenty Beauty's brand-new Trace'd Out Pencil Lip Liner is a hit with shoppers online and on social media. The creamy, long-lasting liner comes in 10 different shades. So many shoppers have shared before and after clips of the smudge-proof liner holding up well after eating and drinking!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Can't Get Enough of Lip Masks:
You can't go wrong with delivering the gift of smooth, supple lips. Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask is a hit with shoppers online, and with the Shop with Us team, too. Olivia says she uses this Sydney Sweeney-approved lippie "for one simple reason: it works!"
OUAI Hand Wash and Hand Lotion Set
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Love to Incorporate Bits and Pieces of Luxury:
Sometimes all it takes is a subtle nod to add a luxurious touch to one's home. Ouai's Exfoliating Hand Soap Duo does just that. It's enriched with gentle ingredients like castor oil, avocado and rosehip to soothe and hydrate while eliminating germs!
T3 Aire 360 Multi-Styler & Blow-Out System
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Frequently Change Their Hair:
We all know someone who constantly changes their hair. T3's Aire 360 Multi-Styler and Blow-Out System comes with four attachments to deliver long-lasting curls and blow-outs. Plus, it comes with a stylish bag to store the styler and its attachments together!
Tarte Cosmetics Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Can't Get Enough of Bright Under-Eyes:
There's no denying it. Tarte's Shape Tape Full-Coverage Concealer is a tried-and-true beauty staple. Not only does it deliver long-lasting coverage, but it comes in nearly 40 different shades!
Haus Labs Color Fuse Longwear Hydrating Glassy Lip + Cheek Blush Balm Stick
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Live for Blush Flush:
Haus Labs combined skincare and makeup with its serum-based Color Fuse Longwear Hydrating Glassy Lip and Cheek Blush Balm Stick. Not only does it deliver a long-wear finish that Shop with Us Commerce Writer Jasmine Washington loves, but it also hydrates and uses fermented arnica to visibly reduce redness and irritation. She even uses the glassy pitaya and glassy tangelo shade to perfect the sunset blush trend!
Sigma Beauty Essential Makeup Brushes Set
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Just Starting Out:
Get ready to take your loved one's makeup skills to the next level, courtesy of the Sigma Beauty Essential Makeup Brush Set. They're made with premium fibers and sleek handles!
Dashing Diva Glaze Nail Strips
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Experience Last-Minute Nail Woes:
Suzy says she recommends "these gel nail strips to everyone" she knows. According to the Shop with Us editor, they came in handy after she "got a horrific manicure" before she had to travel for her wedding. "I rush-ordered a pack of these to my maid of honor’s apartment and applied them myself the day before the wedding. They looked unbelievably gorgeous!"
Primera Oil-To-Foam Cleanser
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Are Serious About Makeup Removal:
Primera's Oil-to-Foam Cleanser simplifies the makeup removal process. The dual-action solution starts off as an oil, but turns into a bubbly foam when it comes in contact with water. The foamy cleanser thoroughly melts away makeup while cleansing pores to eliminate blackheads and other pollutants!
K18 Mini Damage Repair Essentials Hair Set
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Are Embarking on a Hair Journey:
Treat your loved one to the ultimate haircare upgrade with K18's Mini Damage Repair Essentials Hair Set. The mini-three-step collection thoroughly cleanses, strengthens and smooths hair, no matter the texture!
Valentino Donna Born in Roma Green Stravaganza Eau de Parfum
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Love Long-Lasting Fragrances:
Valentino Donna Born in Roma Green Stravaganza Eau de Parfum features a combination of woody tea leaves and radiant jasmine and sustainably sourced vanilla for a bold, unique fragrance!
PAT McGRATH LABS Major Mini Lip Trios
Best for Beauty Enthusiasts Who Prefer an All-In-One Lip Moment:
Pat McGrath Labs' Major Mini Lip Trio features everything your loved one will need to create the ultimate lip moment. The pint-sized lipstick, gloss and liner set comes in a sweet Divine Rose shade that delivers a romantic nude pink finish!