This Designer-Looking Maxi Skirt ‘Hides Love Handles’ and Cellulite

The only thing better than a skirt is a maxi skirt. There’s something about the flow, feel, look, and vibe of a maxi skirt that just can’t be replicated, especially during the summer. Plus, the right maxi skirt can be more comfortable than a pair of sweatpants!

But when it comes to choosing a summer outfit, it’s easy for maxi skirts to get lost in the mix. Between all your new dresses, shorts, tops and swimsuits, chances are your maxi skirt got pushed to the back of the closet . . . your old one, at least. We found a new maxi skirt so trendy, comfy and flattering that it’s impossible to forget in the back of your closet. It’s unforgettable!

This boho chic piece will turn any outfit into a high-fashion one. It’s both tiered and pleated with ruffle detailing, a flirty and feminine combo that you’ll want to rock every day. It has a high-waist design to cover any lumps, bumps or cellulite around the midsection, a waist tie, a floor length and pockets for all your essentials (plus a few!).

The pattern is bright and artsy with blue, pink, red, green and yellow marbling — it almost looks like an abstract painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art! Such a busy, vibrant design makes it suitable to wear with a solid-color top and simple sandals; wearing it with any white tank or t-shirt you already have in your closet would make this a level-10 style!

And since it’s made of 100% polyester, this skirt is ultra-lightweight and airy — you don’t have to worry about it sticking to your legs. It allows for a good amount of airflow without feeling flimsy, a difficult balance to strike! But despite being airy, the skirt isn’t see-through . . . phew!

We love the look of this skirt with a cropped tank, sandals or sneakers and a boho-looking shoulder bag for day-to-day picnics and outings, but you can also wear it with strappy sandals and a half-tucked blouse for nicer occasions. It should just touch your feet, not dragging on the floor or hanging above the ankles, so adjust the waist as needed!

And if you’re a huge fan of the style but prefer a different pattern (or no pattern at all), it’s your lucky day — there are 28 other varieties to choose from! So get ready to be the trendiest — ane comfiest — gal at the park, beach, restaurant or grocery store. You can thank Us later!

Get theEarkoha High Waist Maxi Skirt for $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other maxi skirts on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!