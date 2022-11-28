7 Advent Calendar Deals You Can Still Score During Cyber Monday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

It’s not too late to pick up an advent calendar to kick off the holiday season, and there are plenty on sale right now during Cyber Week! There are various types of calendars to choose from, whether you’re looking for a classic candy-filled version or one that’s a bit more unique.

Waking up daily to uncover a little gift is such a great way to get into the festive spirit and count down the days leading up to the Christmas holiday. We’re planning on doing just that with one (or more!) of these marked-down calendars we spotted below!

sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar

This calendar has four pieces of candy in each drawer, which is ideal for everyone in the family! Anyone who has a sweet tooth will enjoy tasting new treats, and sugarfina makes some of the best candies around — so we know that every flavor is going to be incredible!

Was $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See it!

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar 13 Days – The Nightmare Before Christmas

Collectors or fans of Tim Burton’s holiday classic will adore this advent calendar! Each of the 13 days has a surprise mini Funko Pop! figurine from the film that you can display and add to your holiday decor scheme.

Was $35 On Sale: $24 You Save 31% See it!

VAHDAM Tea Advent Calendar 2022

Discover new teas every single day with this surprisingly expansive advent calendar! There are a total of 120 tea bags, which means you’ll receive five bags of each flavor. You’ll have enough tea to last you well into the new year!

Was $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See it!

Cowshed Christmas Advent Calendar

Pamper yourself with this advent calendar which includes 24 of Cowshed’s bestselling skincare and bath items! You’ll be able to try out luxurious hand creams, brightening face washes and spa-worthy foot scrubs all December long thanks to this beautiful set.

Was $210 On Sale: $179 You Save 15% See it!

Voluspa Japonica Advent Calendar

Burn a different candle each night in the 12 days leading up to Christmas with this calendar! The set features bestselling scents and seasonal candle scents which all come in adorable little votives — each of which can burn for up to 25 hours.

Was $159 On Sale: $135 You Save 15% See it!

The Body Shop Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent Calendar

Spoil yourself or a loved one with this expansive bath set! The variety of products ranges from sheet masks, to body washes and pretty much everything else you can think of. It’s an excellent way to sample out a slew of products and discover some new faves!

Was $180 On Sale: $126 You Save 30% See it!

OPI Holiday ’22 Nail Lacquer Mini 25 Piece Advent Calendar

Anyone who loves switching up their nail color often is going to swoon over this calendar! Each day brings a new mini nail polish bottle, and the collection is absolutely stunning. From typical neutral hues, to some bright and festive shades, you can create so many different nail looks with this chic set!

Was $80 On Sale: $48 You Save 40% See it!

