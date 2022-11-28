The Best Festive Home Decor and Gift Deals Up to 60% Off for Cyber Monday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
One of our favorite things to shop for on Cyber Monday is festive decor. Holiday-themed gifts too! It’s just the perfect time of year to grab a new Christmas tree or menorah, tabletop must-haves, limited-edition sets and more.
Of course, the most important thing to note here is that these mega-deals are going to be gone before you know it, so it’s time we get down to business. Shop our fave decor finds and gifts below!
Decor
Gresonic Lighted Gift Box Decorations
National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree
Enhon Hanukkah Star of David Blue Neon Window Light
Wanna-Cul Pre-Lit 6 Feet Christmas Garland
Afirmly 18×18 Snowflake Throw Pillow Covers
D-FantiX Gnome Christmas Ornaments, Set of Four
Efivs Arts Artificial Red Berries
Cuteacher Merry Christmas Fireplace Banner
Gifts
essence Extreme Shine Volume Lip Gloss Gift Set
La Jolie Muse Pine Candle
Vahdam Tea Advent 2022
Fizili Romantic Town Jigsaw Puzzle
Gezzeny Glass Christmas Mug
Loveinside Christmas Green Spa Gift Set
N\C Christmas Bath Bombs
YinShan 925 Serling Silver Cubic Zirconia Snowflake Pendant Necklace
Not done shopping? Explore more of our faves below:
- Us Picks! Our Absolute Favorite Gifts for Women
- 11 of the Best Gifts for Teenage Girls
- 22 of the Best Gifts Under $50 (That Look More Expensive Than They Are)
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!