The Best Festive Home Decor and Gift Deals Up to 60% Off for Cyber Monday

One of our favorite things to shop for on Cyber Monday is festive decor. Holiday-themed gifts too! It’s just the perfect time of year to grab a new Christmas tree or menorah, tabletop must-haves, limited-edition sets and more.

15 Best Cyber Monday Deals on Luxury Anti-Aging Skincare — Up to 52% Off

Of course, the most important thing to note here is that these mega-deals are going to be gone before you know it, so it’s time we get down to business. Shop our fave decor finds and gifts below!

Decor

Gresonic Lighted Gift Box Decorations

was $35On Sale: $24You Save 31%
National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree

Was $150On Sale: $66You Save 56%
Enhon Hanukkah Star of David Blue Neon Window Light

Was $18On Sale: $14You Save 22%
Wanna-Cul Pre-Lit 6 Feet Christmas Garland

Was $80On Sale: $47You Save 41%
Afirmly 18×18 Snowflake Throw Pillow Covers

Was $27On Sale: $14You Save 48%
D-FantiX Gnome Christmas Ornaments, Set of Four

Was $17On Sale: $9You Save 47%
Efivs Arts Artificial Red Berries

Was $16On Sale: $6You Save 63%
Cuteacher Merry Christmas Fireplace Banner

Was $9On Sale: $5You Save 44%
Gifts

essence Extreme Shine Volume Lip Gloss Gift Set

Was $16On Sale: $12You Save 25%
La Jolie Muse Pine Candle

32 $17.00
Vahdam Tea Advent 2022

was $60On Sale: $45You Save 25%
Fizili Romantic Town Jigsaw Puzzle

Was $21On Sale: $17You Save 19%
Gezzeny Glass Christmas Mug

Was $20On Sale: $17You Save 15%
Loveinside Christmas Green Spa Gift Set

Was $30On Sale: $26You Save 13%
N\C Christmas Bath Bombs

Was $16On Sale: $10You Save 38%
YinShan 925 Serling Silver Cubic Zirconia Snowflake Pendant Necklace

Was $17On Sale: $12You Save 29%
Not done shopping? Explore more of our faves below:

