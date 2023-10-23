15 Bestselling Transitional Pants for Fall on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
As the seasons change, there’s nothing like finding transitional bottoms. Roomy jeans, cozy leggings and office-approved trousers are some of the best pieces to rock in the fall. First and foremost, they’re functional for an array of autumn activities. Are you going on a run with your best friend? Throw on a pair of high-waisted leggings, and don’t look back. Meanwhile, jeans and trousers are excellent choices that work when you’re in the office and long after you clock out.
If you’re looking for quality bottoms for autumn, we’ve rounded up 15 bestsellers on Amazon. From the no. 1 rated jeans to top-rated leggings, read ahead for the best transitional finds now!
Jeans
1. Our Absolute Favorite: With more than 50,000 5-star reviews, there’s no questions as to why these Gloria Vanderbilt jeans are Amazon’s no. 1 bestselling jeans. These lightweight jeans are structured but still offer ample stretch.
2. We Also Love: Is it possible to list bestselling jeans without mentioning Levi’s? The iconic brand has the most durable light-wash jeans on the market.
3. We Can’t Forget: Are you a fan of bootcut jeans? Then you’re bound to be obsessed with this ultra-stretchy mid-rise denim from WallFlower.
4. Bonus: Levi’s is back with another game-changing pair of jeans. These shaping pull-on skinnies have over 90,000 ratings and are on sale for $28!
Leggings
5. Buttery Soft: Namaste! Thanks to these high-waisted yoga leggings from Leggings Depot, you’ll be able to hit all of your poses without tugging at the waist.
6. Cute Capri: Snag some handy tummy control thanks to these these high-waisted leggings. They’re available in more than 20 shades, including cute holiday-themed prints.
7. Sculpted Shape: Sheer leggings can leave you feeling a bit exposed. Luckily, these ultra-thick leggings from Shapermint feature a non-see-through fabric which provides compression and keeps you concealed at the same time.
8. Viral Velvet: These fleece-lined leggings went viral last winter and are back at the top of Amazon’s bestselling charts. These thermal pants will keep you warm and fuzzy — all while staying on trend.
9. The More, The Merrier: Few things feel better than getting multiple pieces of your favorite fashion item. Snag this buttery-soft three-pack and reach for a new pair each time you work out.
10. Rainbow Shades: Tired of ordinary black leggings? These full-length leggings are available in 35 fun shades, including neon green, mustard and fuchsia.
Trousers
11. You Mean Business: We dig the classic silhouette of these business casual trousers. They even have pockets to keep your keys and work ID badge secure!
12. Trendy Flare: These palazzo pants nail the wide-leg trend. You can snag them in more than ten chic shades — we’re swooning over the checkerboard print!
13. Take a Chill Pill: Hate pulling out an iron on those early morning office days? You’ll love these wrinkle-free relaxed pants from Lee.
14. Business Meets Casual: We love these full-length Palazzo pants‘ high waist and flare leg detail. They’re ideal for casual Fridays!
15. Flattering Fit: These bottoms are made for staying fashionable and comfortable at the same time. Along with a contoured waistband, these Dickies pants feature a hook-and-eye closure which prevents a bulky appearance.
