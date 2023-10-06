Our 17 Favorite Fall Leggings on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
It may be the millennial in Us, but we just love leggings. They’re great for layering, go with just about any outfit and are equally functional for both working out and going out to have some fun! And best of all, they’re super comfortable — which is always an important consideration for any wardrobe staple.
If you need a reliable new pair of leggings this autumn, we have the best options across Amazon right here! From full-length standard leggings, to cropped pairs, to prints and athletic faves, see below for our picks for Amazon’s best leggings.
Full-Length Leggings
1. Price Chopper: You can’t beat the price tag on these highly-rated leggings, which you can snag for under $10 with an on-page coupon now!
2. Builder Babe: These leggings from Amazon Essentials are touted as “build your own,” so you can pick the perfect length, waist and color of your dreams!
3. Pocket Like It’s Hot: Satina is THE big name in leggings on Amazon, and I can personally vouch for the utilitarian comfort of these be-pocketed beauties!
4. Thicc Vibes: These high-waist yoga leggings boast a thick texture certain to ensure that all of your underneath items stay fully hidden from view.
5. Curve Queen: Lovely curvy ladies deserve well-fitting leggings too, and we recommend these faves from NexiEpoch that come in Capri, Full-Length and Full-Length with Pockets varieties in sizes L/XL through 4X.
Cropped Leggings
6. Tucked-Away Tummy: These similarly high-waisted capri leggings have a super-wide 4.5″ waistband for tummy control and a streamlined fit.
7. Pedal Pushers: Not only are these capris high-waisted and perfectly cut just below the knees, but, yes — they have pockets!
8. All Ankles: Show off a little ankle with these slightly-cropped leggings, perfect for pairing with sneakers or even a no-socks look while you go about your day.
9. Carrie’s Fave: Available in both standard and plus sizes, I have literally lost count of how many pairs of these exact comfy capri leggings reside in my closet!
Athletic Leggings
10. Work It: These are a great pair of all-around workout leggings, with pockets for your essentials and a super-high waist for added confidence and comfort.
11. Jog On: These bottoms are a jogger/leggings combo made for staying comfortable during even the most intensive of workouts.
12. Cross it Off the List: These crossover yoga pants offer tummy control, a high-waisted cut and a bit of flare for extra, well, flair!
Fashion Leggings
13. Booty Rockin’ Everywhere: Social media loves these “butt lifting” leggings, which are sure to highlight and enhance your most eye-catching, erm, assets.
14. Leather Mama: The leather pants look is big right now, so do your own spin with these leather-like bottoms!
15. Monster Mesh: We love the peek-a-boo mesh detailing down the legs of these yoga pants, and they even have pockets.
16. Dress with Flare: Nail both the leggings trend and the flared bottoms trend with these adorable flared leggings.
17. Prints Charming: For a wide variety of printed leggings, you gotta go with Leggings Depot! We particularly like their Charcoal Rose, Galaxy and Lightning Bolt patterns.
