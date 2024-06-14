Millions of Taylor Swift fans tune into grainy social media livestreams to catch her Eras Tour concerts — and the pop star did the same for the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony.

Swift, 34, was spotted watching Chariah Gordon’s Instagram Live from the event on Thursday, June 13. According to screenshots shared by fans, Swift left a series of comments as Gordon documented the ceremony. (Gordon is the partner of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr.)

“YESSSSSS,” Swift commented, later adding, “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO.” In a follow-up comment, Swift joked that it was “late” and she was headed to bed. (England is six hours ahead of Kansas City.)

Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who attended the ring ceremony — his third overall — solo. She performed a sold-out Eras Tour concert in Liverpool, England, earlier on Thursday. The show was Swift’s 100th performance on the tour.

“People have been like, ‘How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?’” Swift said during her Red set. “The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I’ve acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that’s it.”

Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023 — several months before she started dating 34-year-old Kelce — and brought a reimagined version to Europe this summer. (She updated the setlist with songs from her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April.)

“[It’s been] the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life,” Swift gushed at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium. “I think that this tour has really become my entire life. It’s taken over everything.”

She added, “I think I once had hobbies, but I don’t know what they were anymore. All I do when I’m not on stage is sit at home and try to think of clever acoustic song mash-ups and think about what you might want to hear.”

Kelce has supported Swift in person at several Eras Tour stops in between his NFL and other work commitments.

“Taylor’s shows are unbelievable,” he exclusively told Us Weekly last month at his Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas. “If you haven’t been to them, you gotta try it.”

Just as Kelce hypes up Swift’s career, she does the same for him. The pop star has attended 13 of Kelce’s Chiefs games, including Super Bowl LVIII in February.

“Football is awesome, it turns out,” Swift previously told TIME in her December 2023 Person of the Year profile. “I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Swift doesn’t just support Kelce, but his entire team as well.

“AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE,” she wrote in the comments during Gordon’s livestream on Thursday, referring to Hardman’s contract extension.