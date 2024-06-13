When Does Taylor Swift Start Liverpool Eras Tour in Eastern Time Zone

Taylor Swift always has big surprises in store for her audience at the Eras Tour, but fans are expecting something truly jaw-dropping to happen in Liverpool, England.

The singer, 34, will perform three concerts at Anfield stadium on Thursday, June 13 (which marks her 100th show of the tour), Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15. It will begin at 6:15 p.m. local time, with Paramore as the opening act. Liverpool is five hours ahead of the East Coast, so it will be 1:15 p.m. ET when the band takes the stage.

Swift is expected to kick off her set at 7:30 p.m. local time, which will be 2:30 p.m. ET. Her “surprise song” acoustic section will take place at 10:10 p.m. in Liverpool, so East Coast–based fans will be glued to livestreams and social media updates at 5:10 p.m. The concert will conclude 35 minutes later.

With Thursday’s concert being the 100th show since the Eras Tour began in March 2023, fans have speculated that Swift will celebrate the occasion in a special way. Theories have run the gamut from her announcing Reputation (Taylor’s Version) or Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) to debuting new costumes.

Swift has used significant dates throughout the tour’s run to surprise her fans. She confirmed the release dates for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) during her first concert in Nashville in May 2023 and for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during her final show on the initial U.S. leg in August 2023. In May, she marked her 87th show by paying tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce, whose Kansas City Chiefs jersey number is 87, in Paris. Later that month, she performed a mash-up of songs from 1989 during her 89th concert in Sweden.

While the 100th Eras show will be a big milestone for Swift, the record-breaking tour is far from over. After Liverpool, she will travel to Cardiff, Wales, for a concert on Tuesday, June 18, before making stops in London and Dublin later in the month. The European leg of the tour will continue through August. Swift will then go on a brief hiatus before hitting the road again in the U.S. in October and wrapping up the tour in Canada in December.

Swift has gushed about the impact of the tour on several occasions, including when she premiered her Eras Tour movie in Los Angeles in October 2023.

“I’ve always had fun doing this. I can’t believe I get to do music as a career. That’s crazy,” she said at the time. “I’ve always had so much fun doing it. I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life.”