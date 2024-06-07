Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has made headlines not only for its record-breaking global success but also for its plethora of viral moments.

Swift kicked off her most ambitious concert tour yet with back-to-back shows in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. Her second night of performances gave fans one of the first viral moments of the tour as static electricity caused her hair to stand up while on stage at State Farm Stadium.

“She’s electrifying,” one fan commented on a March 2023 TikTok clip of the hilarious moment, while another used one of her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) vault songs to poke fun at Swift’s locks. “Electric Touch (ft. Humidity) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” the user wrote.

Another fan captioned more footage of the hair-rising performance, “Staticky hair Taylor is a Taylor I didn’t know I needed 😂.”

Scroll down to see more of the most viral moments from The Eras Tour so far, from security guard incidents to backstage PDA and more:

Pocket the Security Guard

Swifties were obsessed with a security guard named Pocket who danced her heart out to “Blank Space” at one of Swift’s March 2023 shows. “No one worked harder this weekend than this iconic security guard, Pocket 😹,” one TikTok user captioned a clip of Pocket rocking out in an aisle between seats.

‘Bad Blood’ With a Security Guard

Swift made headlines for defending a fan from an aggressive security guard during a May 2023 show. “She’s fine,” the singer yelled at the staff member while singing “Bad Blood.” Throughout the song’s chorus, Swift told the security guard, “She wasn’t doing anything,” and yelled, “Hey, stop!” before walking to the other side of the stage.

The moment has since become a fan chant, with some concertgoers shouting “Hey, stop!” during the number.

The ‘Rainiest Rain Show’

Swift is known lover of rain shows, but her second night in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in May 2023 was unlike any rain show she’s experienced. “This is the rainiest rain show that ever rain showed, ever, ever, ever,” she declared during her surprise songs acoustic set, per social media footage.

Questioning whether her soaked guitar was going to work, she added, “No one ever expects you’re gonna basically perform, like, in a shower. It’s really very exciting.”

Haunted Piano

Swift’s acoustic set piano had a mind of its own during her third night in Foxborough in May 2023. “It rained a lot last night, like a monsoon. To be exact, it rained for three-and-a-half hours straight and it just kept getting more and more rain,” she explained before her piano keys began to make noise.

“Did you hear that?” she asked fans before the piano’s keys played several more notes. “I’m just gonna do another song on guitar. That’s insane.”

Swiftquakes

Swifties jammed out so hard at Eras Tour concerts that they caused earthquakes in multiple cities. CNN reported that Swift’s July 2023 shows in Seattle created a 2.3 magnitude earthquake. A March 2024 study by The Los Angeles Times revealed that there were “distinct harmonic tremors” following the tour’s August 2023 L.A. concerts.

Flipping Out

Fans freaked out when Swift brought out the stars of her “I Can See You” music video during a July 2023 stop in Kansas City. Her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner made a particularly memorable entrance on stage as he waved at concertgoers before running and doing flips down the stage’s walkway.

“Taylor Lautner doing a backflip on Taylor Swift’s stage was not on my 2023 bingo card,” a fan hilariously captioned a clip of the moment via X.

‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Madness

Swifties highly suspected the “Style” singer would announce the re-recorded version of her album 1989 at her August 2023 L.A. concerts. Swift played into the speculation by debuting new blue outfits during the show’s Speak Now, Folklore, and 1989 sections. She confirmed the theories were correct by dropping the cover art and release date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during her surprise songs set.

The concert also marked her last U.S. show on the first leg of The Eras Tour. To celebrate, she excited backstage with a glass of wine in hand.

Boots Not Made for Walking

Swift kicked off one of her November 2023 shows in Rio de Janeiro on a funny note after breaking one of her bejeweled Christian Louboutin boots during the concert’s opening Lover set. She ripped off the broken heel and threw it into the crowd before powering through the rest of the set on her tiptoes.

“She stands on tiptoe, with a broken heel, like a real-life Barbie🫢,” one fan captioned footage of the moment via X.

Plane Fly-Over

A hilarious coincidence occurred during one of the tour’s November 2023 Buenos Aires shows. While singing the “Labyrinth” lyrics, “I thought the plane was going down / How’d you turn it right around?,” during the secret songs set, an actual plane flew over the stadium as if on cue.

Swift shared the moment via Instagram, hilariously captioning the clip, “Never beating the sorcery allegations ✨🛬✨.”

The Paris Floor Baby

Fans were shocked when photos circulated online of someone’s baby being placed on the floor at one of the tour’s May 2024 Paris shows. A spokesperson for the venue, the La Défense Arena, told Page Six at the time that the “general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult.”

The statement continued: “Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy. For spectators with a young child on the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”

‘Talk Amongst Yourselves’

Swift briefly paused her secret songs set at a May 2024 Stockholm show due to a wardrobe malfunction. Rather than sit in silence, she encouraged fans to “talk amongst yourselves” while a crew member came on stage to help fix her situation.

Spooky Shadow

Footage from a June 2024 show in Madrid featuring an eerie figure standing alone in the stadium rafters circulated online. Swifties quickly began theorizing who or what the shadowy ghostlike person could be.

Travis Kelce Kisses

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, has supported Swift at several Eras Tour shows and is often seen dancing in the stands before sharing backstage kisses with the pop star. They shared their first backstage PDA moment after one of Swift’s November 2023 Buenos Aires shows, during which Swift famously swapped the lyrics of her closing number “Karma” from “guy on the screen” to “guy on the Chiefs,” a reference to his NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per fan social media footage, Swift was seen running into Kelce’s arms before pulling him in for a kiss.