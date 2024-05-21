It turns out, not even Taylor Swift is immune to wardrobe malfunctions.

The 34-year-old singer paused her performance on Sunday, May 19 — night three of her Eras Tour stint in Stockholm — to take care of a minor clothing mishap.

“Just talk amongst yourselves,” she told the audience in a TikTok video posted by a fan on Monday, May 20.

Swift then walked across the stage to her piano bench before undoing her blue wrap dress, revealing a sparkly gold bra underneath. The crowd cheered as she struggled with the fabric. With the help of a crew member, who quickly appeared on the scene, Swift managed to resolve the issue with her dress. She threw her head back laughing before securing the dress back on and turning her attention to the piano keyboard to perform “How Did It End,” track 21 of her new album “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift’s Eras Tour — sometimes affectionately dubbed the “Errors Tour” by fans — has been filled with countless funny accidents, both sartorially speaking and otherwise. Unsurprisingly, the singer has handled each one with grace and humor.

At the Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro in November 2023, the bottom of Swift’s Christian Louboutin boots’ heel broke. Instead of letting this affect her performance, she maintained a big smile while tearing off the broken heel and throwing it into the crowd for a lucky fan to catch. Swift then balanced on the ball of her foot — much like Barbie, or Gisele Bunchden in Givenchy’s spring/summer 2000 show — and continued to sing until she was able to change shoes.

After wrapping up the U.S. leg of her tour in August 2023, Swift is now making her way through Europe (her next stop is in Lisbon, where she will perform on May 24 and May 25).