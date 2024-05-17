As Taylor Swift prepares to bring her Eras Tour to Stockholm, fans back in the United States are wondering how they can follow along from home.

The singer, 34, is scheduled to perform three concerts at Friends Arena in Sweden between Friday, May 17, and Sunday, May 19. The show will begin at 6:15 p.m. local time, with Paramore serving as the opening act. Stockholm is six hours ahead of the East Coast, so it will be 12:15 p.m. EST when Paramore’s set starts.

Swift is expected to kick off her performance at 7:15 p.m. local time, which will be 1:15 p.m. EST. Her “surprise song” acoustic section will take place at 10 p.m. in Stockholm, so East Coast-based fans can tune in to livestreams and social media updates at 4 p.m. to see which hits Swift chooses for the highly anticipated segment. The concert will conclude 35 minutes later.

Swift launched the European leg of her tour in Paris on May 9 after a two-month hiatus, during which time she released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. In her return to the stage, she shocked Swifties by not only adding the new record to her already expansive setlist but also switching up the order of songs, cutting some tracks and introducing several new costumes.

The Tortured Poets Department set now takes place after 1989 and before the acoustic section. Swift included seven new songs from the album: “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

After wrapping up her run in Paris, Swift shared a special tribute to the new segment of the show.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” she wrote via Instagram. “To my crew, fellow performers and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you — but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm! 🤍.”

The Eras Tour began in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. The European leg will conclude in London in August before Swift returns to the U.S. in the fall and finishes off the tour in Canada in December.