Taylor Swift had an unexpected attendee at her Eras Tour concert in Madrid, Spain – and fans are running wild with theories of who it could’ve been.

In a video captured by a private TikTok user that later made the rounds on social media, an eerie, shadowy figure could be seen standing alone on top of the rafters as she performed for the crowd of 65,000 people. (It is unclear which show the figure was spotted at; Swift, 34, played two shows in Madrid on May 29 and May 30.)

While the unknown figure definitely resembles a human silhouette, it was seemingly a mystery of how they got up on the platform that hangs over the nosebleed section of the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the first place.

“Oh hell no….this is some phantom/ghost/spirit of the stadium. Or some creep that climbs stadiums apparently,” wrote one social media user, while another joked, “Joe Alwyn hiding in the rafters.” (Alwyn, 33, and Swift dated from 2016 to 2023.)

While others made quips that the mysterious concertgoer was Swift’s other ex, Matty Healy – who is the subject of multiple tracks on Swift’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department – others had a more logical explanation for the sighting.

“Basically the Santiago Bernabeu has a ‘skywalk,’ a path around the stadium – look it up. It’s not ready yet for use,” they wrote alongside accompanying photos.

In a video posted to the official Real Madrid YouTube channel last year, its nearly 14 million subscribers got a glimpse of the skywalk being renovated. (The stadium is the home of the professional soccer club.)

“Enjoy the final episode of our Santiago Bernabéu renovation works series, in which we focus on the sensational skywalk which is being installed at our stadium,” the caption read. “We found out how the sensational 360º viewpoint, the skywalk, is being built on level 10 of the Santiago Bernabéu. The skywalk, which is as long as two athletics tracks, will provide spectacular views for visitors to the Bernabéu.”

Though it makes sense that the skywalk was where the mystery Swiftie took in the pop star’s performance, fans are still baffled about who it was – and what it could mean.

“Knowing Taylor Swift, she’s probably behind this and she’s teasing something,” wrote one X user, referencing Swift’s love of dropping Easter egg clues about future projects for her fans. Another replied, “Literally she’s gonna be like, ‘My new single, A Man’s Silhouette, now available.'”

The 14-time Grammy Award winning artist kicked off her European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris on May 9 after a two-month hiatus, with boyfriend Travis Kelce joining her for multiple dates.

“He wants to support her as much as he can while he can, so he’s going to [go] back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, adding that the couple have had a “wonderful time in Europe so far.”

The insider added that “for now, [Travis] can arrange his schedule to be with [Taylor]” ahead of the 2024-2025 NFL season, which he and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will kick off with a September 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens at their home field, Arrowhead Stadium.