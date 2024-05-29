When Does Taylor Swift Start Madrid Eras Tour in Eastern Time Zone

When Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour makes a stop in Madrid this week, fans from around the world will be watching.

While the singer, 34, has mostly performed on weekends since kicking off her tour in March 2023, she will stray from her regular schedule to perform two shows at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Spain on Wednesday, May 29, and Thursday, May 30. The concert will begin at 6:45 p.m. local time, with Paramore serving as the opening act. Madrid is six hours ahead of the East Coast, so it will be 12:45 p.m. EST when Paramore takes the stage.

Swift is expected to kick off her set at 8 p.m. local time, which will be 2 p.m. EST. Her “surprise song” acoustic segment will take place at 10:40 p.m. in Madrid, meaning East Coast-based fans can tune in to livestreams and social media updates at 4:40 p.m. to see which songs she performs. The concert will conclude 35 minutes later.

Prior to traveling to Spain, Swift put on two shows in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25. She grew emotional during Saturday’s concert due to the audience’s excitement over her first-ever tour stop in the country.

“I’ve just never seen a crowd like this in my life,” Swift said. “There have been moments in this show already where I, like, forget what I’m supposed to do next or what I’m supposed to say because I’m just so distracted by how much fun you’re having and how you’re performing in the audience. I love this.”

She added: “You’re just so in the moment and I cannot tell you how special that is for us as performers to get to look out and make eye contact with you and connect with you in this way.”

Swift emphasized that it was “an absolute dream” to perform the Eras Tour abroad.

“There is, before I start crying, there is one song that I want to play you from the Red album if you happen to have about 10 minutes to spare,” she told the crowd before singing the 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

After wrapping up her final show in Portugal, Swift gushed over the experience via Instagram. “It’s official, I left my 🤍 in Lisbon,” she wrote. “My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home. I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito obrigada 🇵🇹.”

Swift will next bring the Eras Tour to Lyon, France, for two concerts on Sunday, June 2, and Monday, June 3, before continuing the European leg throughout the summer.