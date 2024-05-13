After a baby was pictured lying on the pit floor of one of Taylor Swift’s concerts in Paris, the venue responded to the bizarre situation.

During Swift’s Eras Tour stop at La Défense Arena on Friday, May 9, a concertgoer posted a picture of an infant on the ground of the standing-room only area. The since-deleted post was captioned: “Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there.”

Almost immediately, the picture drew concern about the young child’s well-being and sparked anger at the unidentified caretakers responsible.

“As a mom of a baby that’s about this size, i couldn’t imagine [bringing] them into a concert at all,” one person wrote via X. “I understand sitters are hard to find, so if you really needed to bring them, you shouldn’t be in the pit.”

They added, “You should have a carrier for them, and the baby needs ear protection.”

Another person showed a wide shot of the venue floor and the absolute mass of humanity before the show began.

“Just to paint the full picture this is general admission at the Paris show tonight,” the concert attendee posted via X. “And that baby is somewhere in the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! terrible parenting.”

A woman claiming to be related to the baby’s family did her best to calm down the furor.

“This is my cousin’s baby,” she wrote via X on Saturday, May 11. “Yes, he is fine. Yes, he had his own ticket. No, they aren’t usually this lacking in parenting judgment. Bad moment. Chill out, concerned Floor Baby fans.”

Still, many people questioned why security allowed such a young child to be present in the pit in the first place, which led to a response from the arena.

In a statement to Page Six, a spokesperson for La Défense Arena said the “general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult. Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”

The Friday show was Swift’s second of four sold-out Paris concerts, which wrapped up on Sunday, May 12.

Up next, the Eras Tour heads to Stockholm, Sweden, for three dates at Friends Arena beginning on Friday, May 17.