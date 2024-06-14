Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I often forget about certain wardrobe staples until I desperately need to wear them. Trust me, nothing is worse than realizing your signature white tee is dirty or ripping your favorite pair of jeans. My latest fashion conundrum occurred when I was tearing my closet apart looking for a pair of simple black pumps, only to realize I didn’t own any. (Gasp!)

Compared to any other basic, black pumps may just be the most necessary fashion item. They are a trusty fallback to rely on when you have a big day at the office, a fun date night or even a special occasion like a wedding. Stars even love wearing a classic black slingback on the red carpets!

Selena Gomez recently stepped out in a gorgeous pair of black slingback pumps at the Cannes Film Festival, which is arguably one of the most prominent film festivals in the world. The fact that she was wearing gorgeous — and reliable — Santoni black pumps ($1,040) just solidifies what I mentioned earlier: They’re an absolute must-have in your wardrobe!

The thing is, you don’t need to drop major bucks on designer heels to find quality pumps. I found this stellar pair on Zappos for under $100! Just how amazing are the Nine West Feather Pumps? Well, they only have perfect five-star reviews so far, so it’s safe to say that these heels are some of the best that money can buy.

According to reviewers, these are some of the most versatile shoes they’ve ever owned. One calls it an “excellent work shoe,” while another says they’re “a great everyday heel that can be worn with skinny jeans or dresses.” Beyond the looks, shoppers also mention that they’re surprisingly comfortable considering the tall 4-inch heel. “They’re so comfy with the slingback. The heel is a tad over 4″ and I literally wear these all the time because they are super comfy, not to mention they look amazing!”

One reviewer does recommend sizing up due to the crisp pointed toe, and explains that the decision was a game-changer because they’ve been incredibly easy to break in. “Worth the money,” she concludes.

My favorite aspect of the shoe is the leather construction, which ensures that these will last a very long time (as long as you take care of them!). Properly storing the shoes in a protective shoe bag after wearing will prolong their lifespan, helping them maintain a fresh appeal for decades.

Don’t wait for a fashion pickle to pick up these Feather Pumps. You’ll be prepared for anything when you have them sitting pretty in closet.

