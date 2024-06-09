Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ll admit, last summer I fell prey to buying trendy pieces, just to look at them this year and realize they don’t really go with much of what I have now. So this summer I’m committed to finding pieces that can pair with multiple already-existing items in my wardrobe. And since flowy skirts will always be a summer staple, I rounded up these 17 flowy and slimming skirts that’ll go with all of my shoes including tennis shoes, sandals, heels and more.

Of course, I avoided any skirts that would end up looking frumpy and focused on the ones that’ll make the body look slimmer. I picked out everything from popular crochet and linen styles to even eye-catching skirts that’ll make a statement for years to come. No matter which style it is, they’re all versatile enough to be dressed all the way up with heels or all the way down with tennis shoes.

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This flowy A-line maxi skirt got our absolute favorite award for its versatility, able to be dressed with cowboy boots, gladiator sandals and tennis shoes as well — was $37, now $35!

2. Boho Babe: Made with floral vintage-style print, maxi length and relaxed silhouette, this skirt was made for those with a boho fashion sense — $40!

3. Beachy Chic: Perfect for wearing over a swimsuit with a crochet tank, woven hat and sandals, this maxi skirt has a tiered design, breezy rayon fabric and pockets too — was $39, now $36!

4. Do the Denim: Denim skirts like this maxi style are often worn casually, but when done right they can be dressed up with heels, a silky tank and jewelry too — $98!

5. Garden Girly: A popular style for summer, this garden girl style maxi skirt was made for sipping tea by a flower patch admiring the fresh summer smells — $34!

6. Lightweight Linen: The ultimate summer fabric this midi skirt from Caslon is made of a lightweight and breathable fabric and chic tiered design — $80!

7. Lovely in Lace: Give this lace mini skirt some edge by pairing it with a graphic tee and tennis shoes or keep it cute with woven sandals and a tank top — $55!

8. Best Balloon Style: Pair this balloon-style maxi skirt with a tank top and sandals in the summer months and a sweater and boots in the cooler ones — $15!

9. Silky and Stylish: A wardrobe staple, everyone needs a classic silk mini skirt like this one that can be dressed for date night with heels and down for a coffee date with tennis shoes — $50!

10. Belly Flattering: Made with ruching at the waist and a flared skirt, this maxi skirt gives the appearance of a slimmer tummy — $60!

11. Cue the Cargos: Cargos skirts like this one from Abercrombie are typically a casual style, but the real fashionistas know how to style it with heels — $80!

12. Crochet Cutie: Not your grandma’s version, this crochet maxi skirt is ultra chic and comes in several length options to choose from — $90!

13. Go Graphic! Make a statement in this pleated maxi skirt that features an eye-catching color-block graphic design — $37!

14. Wonderfully Wrapped: Not only does this wrapped skort hug the curves in the right way, it also comes in several gorgeous summer prints — $60!

15. Prettiest Prints: Rest assured if you end up loving the design of this pleated midi skirt, it comes in several other cute prints to choose from like polka dots, leopard print, floral and more — $34!

16. Perfect Pleats: A timeless staple, this pleated midi skirt can be dressed up with heels and clutch for a day in the office and then down with tennis shoes to pick the kids up from school after — $35!

17. Handkerchief Hemline: Perfect for that salsa dancing class you’ve always wanted to take, this midi skirt has a flowy design, handkerchief hemline and body-skimming silhouette — $30!